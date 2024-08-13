U.S.

Texas man tried to kill infant son by giving him gasoline to drink, cops say

The 24-year-old father tried to flee scene

By Nina Joudeh
Edgar James Bridgemon was arrested for attempted capital murder and evading arrest Paris Police Department

A Texas man is facing attempted murder charges after police say he gave his 4-month-old son gasoline to drink on purpose.

Edgar James Bridgemon, 24, admitted to giving his sonthe gasoline with the intention of killing him, authorities said.

Police were alerted to the situation on Saturday shortly before noon and responded to the 1300 block of Pine Bluff Street to assist Paris Emergency Services.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers say Bridgemon attempted to run away on foot but quickly took him into custody, according to My Paris Texas.

Bridgemon was arrested for attempted capital murder and evading arrest and was being held on a $255,000 bond.

The child was transported by Paris Emergency Services to Paris Regional Medical Center and later transferred to another facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for additional care.

The young boy's condition was not released.

The case is under investigation.

