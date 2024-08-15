Man carrying pizza shot 40 times in Philadelphia 'execution'

A Pennsylvania man was killed in a brutal execution-style killing on Wednesday evening as he carried a pizza on a bicycle.

It happened around 7 p.m. in South Philadelphia, police said.

The 25-year-old was on a mountain bike when three men jumped out of a car and started shooting.

The man fell over and was still straddling the bike as the gunmen stood over him and kept firing.

Police said they found at least 40 shell casings next to the body, showing how close the "execution" style killers were to the victim.

The men got back into the car and drove off. They remain on the loose.

Multiple cameras captured the shocking events and Philadelphia police are hoping to use the video to identify the killers.

They say it appears to be a targeted killing.

The victim's name was not immediately available.