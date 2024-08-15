Crime & Justice

U.S. Crime & Justice

Man carrying pizza shot 40 times in Philadelphia 'execution'

After the man collapsed, the 3 attackers stood over him and continued shooting

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Philadelphia shooting
A man carrying a pizza was shot 40 times on a Philadelphia street. X

A Pennsylvania man was killed in a brutal execution-style killing on Wednesday evening as he carried a pizza on a bicycle.

It happened around 7 p.m. in South Philadelphia, police said.

The 25-year-old was on a mountain bike when three men jumped out of a car and started shooting.

The man fell over and was still straddling the bike as the gunmen stood over him and kept firing.

Police said they found at least 40 shell casings next to the body, showing how close the "execution" style killers were to the victim.

The men got back into the car and drove off. They remain on the loose.

Multiple cameras captured the shocking events and Philadelphia police are hoping to use the video to identify the killers.

They say it appears to be a targeted killing.

The victim's name was not immediately available.

Tags
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Murder
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics