Trump camp mocked for playing 'Titanic' theme at Montana rally

Donald Trump sparked iceberg-sized mockery on social media after his campaign played Celine Dion's "Titanic" theme song before his Friday rally in Montana.

Many quipped that it's an apt analogy for his presidential run.

In an even bigger swipe, the singer's management team and her record label Sony issued a short-tempered warning Saturday that "in no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use."

The statement added archly: "And really, THAT song?"

Dion was shown on video before the event in Bozeman belting out "My Heart Will Go On" from the 1997 blockbuster and Academy Award-winning film about the doomed ocean liner.

The crowd had plenty of time to watch the performance during Trump's delay after his plane was diverted to another airport due to an undisclosed mechanical issue.

"Trump and Vance playing *Titanic's* 'My Heart Will Go On' at their Montana rally? Perfect-because when your campaign's headed for an iceberg, you might as well set it to music," Marc Broklawski posted on X.

"Great metaphor for the sinking ship," wrote Thorne on the site.

Another user, SnarkTank, quipped: "I think he's plugging his new movie," and created a meme of Trump and running mate J.D. Vance on the bow of a ship recreating the iconic scene created by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

"TrumpTantic Collide with Failure," said the caption on the illustration.

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign posted a video of Dion at the rally, noting simply: "Trump campaign plays the theme from the Titanic at his rally."

Trump's rally followed a campaign event in Arizona with Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, her vice president nominee, in an arena where nearly 20,000 people attended, AZ Central reported.

The mockery over the Titanic also comes as Harris is riding a wave of enthusiasm among supporters and is climbing in the polls.

A New York Times/Siena College poll found that Harris has pulled ahead of Trump by four percentage points in the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.