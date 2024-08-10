Trump's plane diverted en route to Montana rally due to mechanical issue

Donald Trump's plane was forced to land at an earlier airport Friday in Montana due to a mechanical issue, according to airport officials.

The former president's Trump Force One was en route to Bozeman for a nighttime campaign rally but the plane was diverted to the Billings-Logan International Airport about 150 miles east due to a mechanical problem, according to a statement from the airport.

The details of the mechanical issue were not disclosed.

The airport said Trump's plane "landed without incident," and no one was injured. Trump left for Bozeman on another private jet.

Trump didn't take the stage at at a fieldhouse Montana State University Bozeman until more than 3 hours later that the scheduled start.

KTVH noted that the Secret Service conducted a full "sweep" of the airport before Trump left in the new plane to get to Bozeman.

Trump posted a video clip on Truth Social that he landed in "beautiful" Montana, but didn't mention the diversion.

Just landed in beautiful Montana!



Trump was in the solidly Republican state largely to tout GOP Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, who is challenging incumbent Democrat Sen. Jon Tester, who's up for reelection in November.