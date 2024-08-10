Harris leads Donald Trump in 3 key battleground states: Poll

Vice President Kamala Harris has pulled ahead of former President Donald Trump in three critical battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, according to a newly released poll.

Harris has a 4-point lead over Trump in each state among likely voters — 50% to 46% — in surveys conducted between Aug. 5 and Aug. 9 by the New York Times/Siena College poll.

The surveys reflect a dramatic reversal since President Joe Biden ended his campaign last month and endorsed Harris as his successor.

For months polls had been showing Biden and Trump tied in the battleground states, or Trump with a slight lead.

Harris, who campaigned in each of the states this week, appears to be riding a surge of confidence in her campaign.

The number of Democrats "satisfied" by their candidate has risen since late spring.

In May, 60% of Democrats said they were satisfied with their candidate. That jumped to 87% in August.

As for Trump, satisfaction with him as the candidate rose just five points in that period: 74% to 79%.

The polls found Harris' favorability has shot up 10 points in Pennsylvania in the past month, and voters see her as more intelligent and more suited to govern than Trump.

But Trump gets higher marks for his handling of the economy and immigration.

The margin of error in the Michigan poll is plus/minus 4.8 percentage points, 4.2 points in Pennsylvania and 4.3 points in Wisconsin.