Trump touts rally crowd that falls way short of Harris numbers

Donald Trump posted bragging-rights photos of the crowd at his Montana rally Friday night, but it was dwarfed by close to 20,000 at Kamala's Harris and Tim Walz's campaign event in Arizona the same day.

Trump's own social media message and other tweets on X show what appeared to be a packed Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at the University of Montana in Bozeman with a capacity of 8,400.

But sections of the crowds were in shadows in Trump's photos, and at least two of the photos he posted were of the same section of seats from different angles.

Other tweets posted photos of empty seats, though it was difficult to know when they were taken, and people leaving mid-rally, and mocked the "tens of people" at the Trump event.

Meanwhile, Desert Diamon Arena in Glendale, Arizona, near Phoenix holds 20,000, and the place was nearly filled to capacity, several photos revealed.

New vice presidential candidate Tim Walz took the opportunity to mock Trump's numbers, with joy.

Trump used the rally, which was delayed after his flight was diverted over undisclosed mechanical issues, to call Walz "freakish" in a bid to counteract their complaints that he's "weird."

He also claimed that President Joe Biden was going to resurrect his campaign at the Democratic convention for another chance to debate Trump.

#TrumpIsDone #TrumpMeltDown in Bozeman Montana. Trump actually told his rally supporters that Biden is coming back to debate him. The crowd was quiet & did not laugh. They witnessed first hand his deteriorating mental state. It’s the same craziness he posted on Truth Social. 😬 pic.twitter.com/OUApcwgAUU — Beyond My 4 Walls (@VWalls4) August 10, 2024

Donald Trump Truth Social 01:10 AM EST 08/10/24 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/iMRAP69PRI — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 10, 2024

The view from the 200 level of Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale at the Harris Walz rally. @CopperCourier pic.twitter.com/IDJsvaMpFg — Jessica Swarner (@jessica_swarner) August 9, 2024

Ahahaha. Tim Walz cracks a joke at Trump’s expense about crowd size.



The event in Arizona is apparently the largest political event in state HISTORY.



pic.twitter.com/xOcJ2fS3bl — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 10, 2024