Trump is 'absolutely' laying groundwork to deny another election loss, warns John Bolton

A former national security adviser for Donald Trump wanrs that the former president is "absolutely" laying the groundwork to deny another election result by calling Kamala Harris' rise to the Democratic nomination into question.



Former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who served during the Trump administration, expresed his fears to CNN host Kaitlan Collins on Thursday night after Trump's press conferenceat his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Collins replayed Trump's remarks for Bolton when the former president suggested that Harris' ascension to the top of the Democratic ticket may be unconstitutional. She whether his comments were an indication that he is preparing to later call the 2024 election into question, as he did in 2020.



"Absolutely, and it's a demonstration of how little of American history Trump knows," Bolton responded.



"Trump never loses and so if he's not declared the winner of 2024 as in 2020, it must be because he was treated unfairly, and it was stolen yet again," Bolton said.

John Bolton says Donald Trump is “absolutely” laying the groundwork to question the outcome of the election by claiming it’s unconstitutional for Harris to be the nominee. pic.twitter.com/1gQLfqxWzU — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 9, 2024

"I don't think he knows what his theory is going to be this time to explain how he was denied winning the election," Bolton added. "So he's prodding out a number of things, and I think this is why people need to start thinking more now about how to deny Trump the ability the day after the election, if he loses, to try and throw the process into chaos again."

Bolton, once a Trump ally, has become a fierce critic of the former president.