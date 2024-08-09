Conn. driver leads cops on dangerous chase after road rage incident: state police

A Connecticut driver accused of leading police on a dangerous high-speed chase allegedly waved a gun at a victim during a road rage incident before cops got involved.

Jadin Coakley, 19, has been charged with illegal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, and a slew of other charges in connection with the incident Thursday in Griswold, Conn., according to state police.

Coakley was driving a stolen BMW SUV when he allegedly pointed a gun toward another driver on I-395, prompting them to call 911.

Troopers were able to track the suspect down on the interstate, but he allegedly refused to stop, instead leading them on a pursuit through several towns, police said.

Coakley and his passenger eventually fled on foot from the vehicle in Columbia, Conn., and Coakley was taken into custody a short time later.

His passenger, identified only as a male juvenile, remains at large, however, there is no ongoing threat to the public, said police.

Coakley is being held on $150,000 bond and will appear in court Friday.