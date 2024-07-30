Police Find Feces-Covered Child After Bloody Florida Man Throws $15K Out of Car Window During Chase

Police officers in Florida responded to a call regarding a road rage incident where they found a child covered in feces after a bloody man threw $15,000 out of the car while being chased.

Marion County sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in an area off of 17000 Southwest Highway 484 in Dunnellon.

The man, later identified as Josue Hernandez, 28, was seen throwing what appeared to be garbage out of his car; however, as a deputy came closer, he saw a young child naked and covered in feces while unbuckled in the front seat.

There were also two pit bulls in the back seat, with one behaving aggressively, according to an affidavit obtained by Law&Crime.

The responding deputy asked the suspect to exit his vehicle several times.

"After my seventh time of requesting him to speak to me behind the car, he rolled the back driver side window down, at which time his pit bull climbed halfway out of the window," said the deputy.

"He asked me, 'Are you a p--? Are you scared of dogs?'"

Hernandez allegedly then stood up in a fighting stance and raised his hands, at which point the deputy attempted to grab his wrists to physically detain him but was nearly pushed by Hernandez into oncoming traffic.

"I was in fear that he would push me into 484 and that we both could be hit by oncoming traffic. Multiple vehicles drove by us at close range during this incident," the deputy wrote in the arrest affidavit.

The deputy resorted to using his taser on Hernandez twice, according to FOX 35, but the suspect was able to stand up and rip out the taser probes before running in the other direction.

The 38-year-old called for his dog and reportedly gave it commands to attack both the deputy and the backup deputies that arrived on scene.

The dog tried to attack the officers but was sprayed with oleoresin capsicum spray as one of the deputies finally managed to handcuff Hernandez.

Law enforcement investigated the area along Highway 484 and found $15,415 in bills that the suspect had thrown from his car, which initially appeared to be garbage.

8.5 grams of fentanyl were also retrieved along with baggies intended for distribution.

Hernandez is facing charges of battery on an officer, resisting arrest, neglecting a child without bodily harm, trafficking in fentanyl of four grams or more, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The relationship between Hernandez and the child remains unclear; however, the news outlet reported that the child was unharmed.