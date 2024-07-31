U.S.

California Driver Shot Dead in Front of His Kids During Road Rage Shootout

A motorcyclist was also fatally shot

By Josh Cohen @JoshCohenWriter
A motorcyclist and a driver fatally shot each other in front of the driver's children after a hit-and-run road rage incident over the weekend, police reported. ANDRI TAMBUNAN/AFP via Getty Images

A motorcyclist and a driver fatally shot each other in front of the driver's children over the weekend in an apparent road rage incident following a hit and run, police said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to a shots fired call on Saturday, and arrived to find two men suffering gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead "despite lifesaving measures."

Investigators learned that 38-year-old Jonathan McConnell was driving a motorcycle on the 210 Freeway when he "split lanes and collided into the sedan" driven by 37-year-old Aaron Harris, who had his two children, ages 2 and 5, in the car with him.

McConnell continued driving off the freeway and Harris followed him to a parking lot at 27141 Baseline Street. McConnell met "several people known to him" in front of Joy's Lounge, and Harris stopped his vehicle to "shout threats at McConnell."

When McConnell approached the vehicle, investigators say Harris fired a gun and McConnell returned fire. Both men were struck, and a man at the scene sustained a gunshot wound to the hand. Other bystanders and the children in the vehicle were uninjured.

"We all get angry on the roads sometimes, especially these days there's so much traffic out there and so many things going on," sheriff's department spokesperson Mara Rodriguez told KABC. "But this is a great example of how things can go so wrong so quickly."

--with reporting by TMX

