New York social worker beaten to death after knocking on wrong door

'She was performing her job when she became the victim of a ruthless and brutal attack'

By Nina Joudeh
New York Social Worker Beaten to Death on Case Visit
Maria Coto, a 56-year-old case worker for the Westchester County Department of Social Services, was beaten to death while conducting a site visit in Peekskill, New York, when she was allegedly attacked. CSEANY

Maria Coto, a 56-year-old case worker for the Westchester County Department of Social Services, was beaten to death while conducting a site visit in Peekskill, New York, when she was allegedly attacked.

Hasseem Jenkins, 31, was indicted Tuesday on two counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of burglary in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, robbery in the first degree, and resisting arrest.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced the indictment in a press statement and said,

"Maria Coto was performing her job when she became the victim of a ruthless and brutal attack that led to her tragic death. We are committed to securing justice for Ms. Coto."

It was a little after 3 p.m. on May 14 and Coto was coordinating home visits on South Street when she accidentally knocked on the wrong door.

Coming face-to-face with Jenkins, he allegedly punched her in the face, chased her into a neighbor's apartment, and repeatedly kicked her in the head while wearing heavy boots.

The Peekskill Police Department responded to the scene, where Jenkins attempted to resist arrest.

When officers searched the suspect, they found Coto's phone in his pocket.

Coto suffered severe brain bleeds, brain swelling and multiple facial fractures.

She was treated for critical injuries at the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla and placed on a ventilator until she was pronounced dead on June 19.

Jenkins was arraigned before New York State Supreme Court Judge Anne E. Minihan in Westchester County Court and was sent to the Westchester County Jail.

His next court date is August 6.

