Parents of Indiana girl found dead in her bedroom were ignoring her serious health condition, cops say

The parents of an Indiana girl found dead on her bedroom floor allegedly failed to properly treat their daughter's diabetes, and now they're charged with her death.

Ashley and Brent Bredhold, both 38 and of Evansville, Indiana, have been accused of neglect of a dependent resulting in death after their 12-year-old daughter, Alice, died July 4 from what a forensic pathologist determined to be diabetic ketosis, according to the Courier & Press.

The couple was arrested Wednesday following a month-long investigation.

The parents of Alice, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2020, allegedly had a history of poorly managing their daughter's chronic disease, prompting the Department of Child Services, Alice's school nurses, doctors and therapists to get involved, the outlet reported, citing the suspects' arrest affidavits.

Ashley allegedly told police Alice's treatment consisted of "taking a long-acting insulin shot before bed every night and taking short-acting insulin doses after every meal based on how many carbs she would consume."

Ashley purportedly admitted her daughter's blood sugar sensor was "dead" and had "fallen off" her arm, so she and her husband were unaware of Alice's glucose levels leading up to her death.

Weeks before she died, Alice's 16-year-old brother allegedly had to administer an insulin shot after he found her "in critical condition" and "moaning a lot."

Alice was previously treated at an ER for diabetic complications in October. The doctor noted the girl had "very poor diabetes control," and that it was evident she was "not getting insulin routinely prescribed at home," the affidavit read, the paper reported.

A school nurse allegedly indicated Alice periodically had "life-threatening" blood sugar levels at least 34 times on campus during the school year. The school contacted DCS six times regarding Alice's alleged failed at-home diabetes management since 2021, according to WEVV-TV.

Since Alice's death, two additional children have been removed from the Bredholds home.

The parents are each being held on $100,000 bond.