Georgia man arrested 25 years after his wife was found decapitated

'We got him, and he's in jail. Lord help me, he stays there,' the woman's mother said

By Mark Moore
Husband arrested in wife's murder
The husband of Melissa Wolfenbarger was arrested in her death more than 25 years after her disappearance. Atlanta Police Department

More than 25 years after the decapitated body of a Georgia woman was found, her husband was charged in the killing - bringing her family another step closer to the justice they've been pursuing for decades, according to reports.

Melissa Wolfenbarger's family last talked to her on Thanksgiving 1998 before she disappeared.

They've had to endure years while her body lay in the morgue, waiting until 2003 when Wolfenbarger's body was finally identified, and the search for her killer, 11Alive reported.

Her husband, Christopher Wolfenbarger, was arrested on Tuesday and charged in her murder, Atlanta Police officials said.

"I don't have to watch the news anymore," Norma Patton, Melissa Wolfenbarger's mother, said at a news conference announcing the arrest. "We got him, and he's in jail. Lord help me,he stays there."

Family members were asked at the news conference whether they suspected her husband, who never reported to police that she was missing and didn't inform her relatives of her disappearance.

Melissa Wolfenbarger's sister said they always "knew it" was him.

"There's just evil in his eyes," Tina Patton said, 11Alive reported.

She said justice is now within reach to the family.

"I've dreamt about her," she said. "She's telling me to help her, and it was like she was reaching out to me. 'Help me.' And I'm doing what I can. I'm opening my mouth. I'm talking to people."

