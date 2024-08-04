U.S.

Man with hatchet wounds 3 in Chicago McDonald's after being denied free breakfast

One of the victims was hospitalized in serious condition

By Bruce Golding
McDonald's breakfast
A McGriddles breakfast sandwich is seen in a MdDonald's restaurant in Coral Gables, Fla., on Jun 12, 2003. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A man used a hatchet to attack three people inside a McDonald's restaurant in Chicago after a cashier refused to give him free food Sunday morning, police said.

The terrifying incident took place shortly before 8:30 a.m. at the fast-food eatery on the city's Southwest Side.

Cops who responded to a 911 call found two 45-year-old women and an 18-year-old man with stab wounds, WLS-TV said.

One of the women was hospitalized in serious condition and the other victims were in good condition, according to WBBM-TV.

It's unclear if they were employees, customers or both.

The assailant, who was wearing a red jacket, got away following the attack but a suspect was picked up about an hour later after being spotted at the bus station across the street, WLS reported.

A man who described himself as a regular customer at the McDonald's told the station that the attacker approached him nearby minutes before the bloodshed.

"He asked me for a dollar for some coffee. I gave him a dollar, and I gave him a Newport," Boe Cannon said. "He had the ax on. But I didn't know what he was going to do."

Cannon added, "Next thing I know, I see people running out of McDonald's, hollering. Then he was walking down the street with the ax, eating a cookie. That's what I saw."

A McDonald's spokesperson didn't immediately return a request for comment, WLS-TV reported.

Attack, Mcdonald's, Chicago, Illinois
