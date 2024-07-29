McDonald's Profits Plunge as Sales Levels Fall

Global sales at fast food giant McDonald's dropped as consumers are spending less dining out amid continuing inflation concerns.

U.S. sales decreased 0.7% in the second quarter and global sales were down 1.1%

Income was down 6%, the company announced on Monday.

Earning per share dropped 11% to $2.80 in the quarter.

McDonald's warned in April that customers were seeking out better values.

CEO Chris Kempczinski says the company will undertake a "comprehensive rethink" of its pricing and may lean on continuing discounts to try to bring customers back to its restaurants.

It has been seeking to boost sales levels with a $5 meal deal that includes a burger or chicken sandwich, 4 piece McNuggets, small fries and a small drink. The promotion was only supposed to last a month but the company recently announced that it was going to continue the deal for an extended period.

It has also been promoting chicken as a value option for customers since they cost less than beef burgers.

"Consumers are more discriminating with their spend, we are focused on the outstanding execution of delivering reliable, everyday value and accelerating strategic growth drivers like chicken and loyalty," said Kempczinski.