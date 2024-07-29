'It Was Horrendous': Mass Stabbing at Taylor Swift-Themed Children's Dance Workshop in UK

A mass stabbing at a children's dance workshop in the United Kingdom has injured eight people, including several children, in what's being described as a horrendous attack.

Merseyside Police said officers were called to a property on Hart Street in Southport at approximately 11:50 BST on Monday.

North West Ambulance Service reportedly treated eight patients with stab injuries while several others were taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

Journalist Tim Johnson, from Eye on Southport, disclosed the incident occurred at the Hope of Hart children's club, which is housed in a former warehouse building on a back street, according to the BBC.

Johnson explained that a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance workshop for primary school children aged six to 10 had been taking place at the time of the attack.

"It was horrendous. I've never seen anything like it," he said.

"There were so many police cars; it was a mass of blue lights. I saw ambulance men and women in tears. People were in tears in the streets."

A business owner who called the police said the attack was like a "scene in a horror movie."

Colin Parry, owner of Masters Vehicle Body Repairs on Hart Street, said he believed six or seven "young girls" had been stabbed.

"It's like something from America, not like sunny Southport," he told the news outlet.

Mercyside Police announced that a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the stabbings.

He remains in police custody amid an investigation.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the multiple stabbings were "horrendous and deeply shocking" as he thanked emergency services for their response.