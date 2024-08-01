World

Protests spread in UK after 3 young girls killed in mass stabbing at Taylor Swift-themed event

The anti-immigrant unrest was prompted by misinformation, a former police official said

By Mark Moore
Britain protests
Protesters clash with police in London during demonstrations following the death of three young girls in a mass stabbing on Monday. BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Protests spread throughout Britain in the wake of the stabbing deaths of three young girls attending a Taylor Swift dance class, with many demonstrators clashing with police and shouting "save our kids" and "we want our country back," according to reports.

The Metropolitan Police reported 111 people were arrested on Wednesday and five officers were injured.

Some of the arrests took place near the Downing Street office of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the BBC reported.

More than 50 police officers were injured the night before in clashes with protesters in the resort town of Southport where the girls were killed, the Merseyside Police reported.

British stabbing victims
Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, are seen in photos provided by their families. Merseyside Police

Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, were killed in the stabbing attack Monday at a "Taylor Swift yoga and dance workshop" designed for children between 6 and 11.

Eight other children were wounded and two adults were also badly injured.

Police said they had a 17-year-old male in custody on charges of suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Police have said that the killings were not terrorism related and the suspect in custody was born in Britain, Reuters reported.

Dal Babu, the former chief superintendent and firearms commander in the Metropolitan police department, said the "reckless" spread of misinformation about the suspects was fueling the outrage.

He told the BBC that the police have taken the "unprecedented" step to confirm the suspect "was born in this country" in an effort to tamp down the unrest.

Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
