Apple River Stabbing: Nicolae Miu Sentenced to Prison

Nicolae Miu, 54, who was convicted of first-degree reckless homocide in the Apple River stabbing in Somerset, Wisconsin, was entenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday.

Aaron Nelson, Miu's defense attorney, called the incident a "tragedy" while doubling down on claims Miu suffered from PTSD while being held in jail and has since shown remorse for his actions.

"Mr. Miu was, is a good man," Nelson said.

Nelson claimed Miu reacted out of fear in July of 2022.

The defense attorney referred to the knife used in the stabbing as "the tool" and said Miu only used the weapon when violence was done to him.

The judge didn't buy the argument.

Karl Anderson, St. Croix County District Attorney, told the court Miu could have avoided all of this had he just walked away, but he chose not to.

Furthermore, Anderson revealed Miu's jailhouse phone calls with his brother show the true picture of how Miu really feels about what happened and said the defendant could not accept any personal responsibility.

"Clearly, he is a danger to the public," Anderson said.

The state was seeking 70 years total in prison to "protect the public.".

Several of the surviving victims spoke at the hearing, recalling the horrific events that occurred on the Apple River on July 30, 2022.

Rhyley Mattison, who was stabbed, noted that she suffers from depression and anxiety, and her work is now affected because of the constant pain.

AJ Marin, who was seriously injured during the incident, said he remembers clinging to life with a breathing tube in the aftermath.

"I was gutted" and died for 9 minutes, he said, highlighting that his scars hurt and that he's become self-conscious of them.

Multiple members of Isaac Schuman, the 17-year-old boy Miu fatally stabbed that day, also gave statements during the hearing.

Schuman's mother, Alina Hernandez, sobbed as she described how her life has forever changed and her heart has shattered.

She regretted letting him go tubing down the Apple River that day and noted that he wasn't a part of the confrontation until he saw what was happening-he was a peacemaker, she said.

His father, Scott Schuman, told the court that his son's death left a deep and painful void, while his sister admitted that she goes to weekly therapy.

Schuman's stepfather, Donny Hernandez, shared that the teen was a beautiful young man who only wanted the best for everyone.

Miu claims the attack was a result of self-defense.

He says he was "so fearful" for his safety, adding he wasn't sure what the people in the river were going to do to him, and "everything happened so fast," according to KSTP-TV.

The encounter escalated that day when a group of tubers confronted Miu, who they say was acting strangley.

After a few initial punches were thrown, Miu began stabbing the five victims.

He's currently facing up to 97 years in prison for several crimes.