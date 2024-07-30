World

World

'Completely in Shock': Taylor Swift Responds to Deadly Dance Class Attack as Third Child Dies

5 children and 2 adults remain in critical condition

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Taylor Swift has reacted with horror over a deadly mass stabbing attack at a U.K. dance workshop that was themed in her honor.

"The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I'm just completely in shock," she posted on social media.

"The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders.

"These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

Three children were killed and eight others were injured in the knife attack which took place at The Hart Space in Shouthport just before noon on Monday.

Two adults who attempted to stop the attack were also injured.

The third death was announced on Tuesday. A nine-year-old girl died in hospital in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, 30 July, Mercyside Police announced.

The other two girls who died were girls aged six and seven years.

Five of the other children and the two adults were in a critical condition on Tuesday.

A Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance workshop for primary school children aged six to 10 had been taking place when a teen with a knife walked in and started the attack.

A neighboring business owner who called the police said the attack was like a "scene in a horror movie."
Colin Parry, owner of Masters Vehicle Body Repairs told the BBC, "It's like something from America, not like sunny Southport."

Mercyside Police say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the stabbings.
He remains in police custody amid an investigation.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the multiple stabbings were "horrendous and deeply shocking" as he thanked emergency services for their response.

Read more
Tags
England, U.K., Stabbing, United kingdom, Taylor Swift
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night

Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Mass Shooting in Baltimore Kills 1, Injures 7
1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics