'Completely in Shock': Taylor Swift Responds to Deadly Dance Class Attack as Third Child Dies

Taylor Swift has reacted with horror over a deadly mass stabbing attack at a U.K. dance workshop that was themed in her honor.

"The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I'm just completely in shock," she posted on social media.

"The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders.

"These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

Three children were killed and eight others were injured in the knife attack which took place at The Hart Space in Shouthport just before noon on Monday.

Two adults who attempted to stop the attack were also injured.

The third death was announced on Tuesday. A nine-year-old girl died in hospital in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, 30 July, Mercyside Police announced.

The other two girls who died were girls aged six and seven years.

Five of the other children and the two adults were in a critical condition on Tuesday.

A Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance workshop for primary school children aged six to 10 had been taking place when a teen with a knife walked in and started the attack.

A neighboring business owner who called the police said the attack was like a "scene in a horror movie."

Colin Parry, owner of Masters Vehicle Body Repairs told the BBC, "It's like something from America, not like sunny Southport."

Mercyside Police say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the stabbings.

He remains in police custody amid an investigation.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the multiple stabbings were "horrendous and deeply shocking" as he thanked emergency services for their response.