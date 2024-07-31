U.S.

U.S.

Man Who Killed NY Woman in 'Unthinkably Horrific Manner' Faces Her Family in Court

'Why did God do such terrible things to our family?'

By Nina Joudeh
Christina Yuna Lee
A person holds a photo of Christina Yuna Lee as people gather for a rally protesting violence against Asian-Americans at Sara D. Roosevelt Park on February 14, 2022 in the Chinatown neighborhood in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A man who ruthlessly killed a New York woman in 2022 in what prosecutors called an "unthinkable and horrific" manner faced the victim's family in court on Tuesday as he was sentenced.

Assamad Nash, 27, previously pleaded guilty to murder and burglary charges in the brutal stabbing of Christina Yuna Lee, 35.

Sungkon Lee, the victim's father, openly sobbed in court as he delivered his victim impact statement, expressing that his family will continue to live in unbearable pain and asking the court for the maximum sentence.

"Why did God do such terrible things to our family?" he asked.

The grieving father blamed bail reform laws and the NYPD for ultimately failing his daughter.

"The police did not gain entrance into the scene of the crime until 1 hour and 20 minutes had passed since arriving at the scene," he added.

The judge highlighted the "tremendous turnout" in court as she sentenced Nash to 30 years to life in prison, also noting that the defendant has serious mental issues and is a danger to society.

Outside of the courthouse, Lee's aunt revealed the victim's mother was unable to attend the sentencing because, even two and a half years after the murder, she still suffers greatly.

"Christina Yuna Lee was killed in an unthinkably horrific manner in her own apartment at the hands of Assamad Nash," said District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

"Ms. Yuna Lee was a creative, kind and joyful person and her death not only devastated her family but left a lasting impact on an entire community. I hope the resolution of this case offers comfort and a sense of justice for everyone that has been touched by Ms. Yuna Lee's life and this tragedy. May her legacy be celebrated for years to come."

Nash had previously admitted to stalking Lee and following her into her Chinatown apartment, where police say he stabbed the 35-year-old more than 40 times.

In February 2022, shortly before 4:30 a.m., Nash followed Lee as she entered her apartment building in the Chinatown section of Manhattan.

He climbed the six flights to her apartment before running up behind her, forcing his way in, and attempting to sexually assault her, according to WABC-TV.

Neighbors who heard Lee screaming for help unsuccessfully tried to gain access to the apartment and called 911.

When officers arrived on scene, they broke down the door and found Nash hiding under a mattress.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's family has filed a lawsuit against the NYPD over their response to the crime scene.

Assamad Nash Sentencing - Christina Yuna Lee Murder
Assamad Nash, 27, stalked the victim back to her apartment in February 2022 before brutally forcing his way in. My Crime Library
Read more
Tags
New York, Murder, Stabbing, Prison, Court
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics