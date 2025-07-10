Business

Max Switches Back to HBO Max After Two Years as Warner Bros. Splits Up With Discovery

Warner Bros. and Discovery have split into two different entities.

HBO Max

Max has officially switched back to HBO Max as part of its rebrand two years after the streaming platform changed its name following the merger between Discovery and Warner Bros.

This also comes alongside the announced split between its parent companies, which are going their separate ways soon.

Max Switches Back to HBO Max After 2 Years

The Verge shared that reports yesterday claimed that Max is switching back to HBO Max, and venturing to its previous website of "Max.com" will now redirect users to "HBOMax.com" instead. This officially marks that the change from its one-word name, which represented Warner Bros. and Discovery's merger, is now back to where it started.

HBO Max is still the same Max platform featuring dramas and series under HBO Originals, alongside other IPs which are under the brand, centering on movie and TV content.

It was also reported that users no longer need to download a new app as their existing application would automatically update to the HBO Max branding in this update.

Warner Bros. Splits Up With Discovery

According to The Verge, this follows the recent announcement of Warner Bros. and Discovery's split, with both companies going their separate ways and operating as different entities.

One part of the company gets the HBO, movies, and TV studios in this split while the other half receives Discovery Plus, CNN, and other sports and news brands.

It remains unknown if HBO Max will still feature the live news and sports content after the split is finalized.

Warner Bros. Discovery and Max

The announcement of Warner Bros. and Discovery's merger two years ago was one of the biggest moves in the media and entertainment industry, but both are known for having separate streaming platforms. It was not long until HBO Max and Discovery Plus also merged into one streaming platform that is set to rival giants in the industry, rebranding both to Max to feature the best of what each has to offer.

Despite its wide variety of offerings from the renowned HBO Originals to Discovery's renowned STEM offerings, as well as news, live sports, and more, it struggled during its early days. Three months after Max's launch, it saw a 1.8 million decline in its user base as revealed in the first quarterly report of the merged companies despite restructuring and laying off 70 employees.

In recent times, Warner Bros. Discovery struggled to keep up its numbers in many aspects of the business, including its films and series, but more importantly, the video gaming developments that included DC, "Harry Potter," and "Mortal Kombat."

It led to the company ultimately deciding to split into two entities and go their separate ways, with this also affecting their featured streaming experience.

