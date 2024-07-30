‘Keep Smiling and Dancing’: Families Identify 3 Girls Killed During Dance Class Stabbing Rampage

British police on Tuesday identified the three girls killed during a horrific stabbing rampage inside a yoga studio where children were learning to dance to the music of Taylor Swift.



The girls' families also released photos of Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Merseyside Police said.



The grieving relatives asked for privacy, police said, but Alice's parents issued a statement that said, "Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our Princess, like we said before to you, you're always our princess and no one would change that."



Bebe's family also said in a statement, "No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as we try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe."



Eight other children were wounded -- five critically -- during the Monday morning attack at a "Taylor Swift yoga and dance workshop" for kids 6 to 11 in the Hart Space in Southport, north of Liverpool.



Two adults were also critically wounded while trying to protect children during what witnesses reportedly likened to a scene from a horror movie.



Swift responded in a social media post that said, "The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I'm just completely in shock."



"The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders," she wrote. "These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."



An unidentified 17-year-old boy who lives nearby was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder.



Police said that the motive was unclear and that a name that was "shared on social media in connection with the suspect" was incorrect.