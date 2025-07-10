U.S. Politics

Mike Johnson Has 'No Concerns' About Losing Republican Seats in Midterm Elections Despite Tanking Approval Rating

Just 35% of Americans support the "Big, Beautiful Bill," according to a July survey

Despite plummeting approval for President Donald Trump's new budget law, House Speaker Mike Johnson remains confident it will help Republicans in the midterms.

House Speaker Mike Johnson insists Republicans are in strong shape heading into the 2026 midterms, dismissing concerns that public backlash to President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" will hurt the party at the ballot box.

Speaking confidently about GOP prospects, Johnson told reporters, "No concerns at all. We're that confident," adding that the sweeping legislation, which includes cuts to Medicaid and new work requirements for benefits, will help Republicans flip Democratic seats.

But polling data paints a more complicated picture.

House Speaker Mike Johnson says the "One, Big Beautiful Bill" will help Republicans flip Democrat seats in the midterm election: "We'll teach them once again, they shouldn't underestimate us. No concerns at all. We're that confident."
A YouGov/Economist survey conducted from July 4 to 7 found that 53% of Americans oppose the bill, with just 35% in support, Newsweek reported. Other polls have shown even deeper disapproval, including 64% opposition in a June KFF survey. Concerns span partisan lines, with even 22% of Republicans believing the bill will grow the federal deficit.

The law, signed on July 4, includes provisions that could affect millions: Medicaid funding cuts of $1.1 trillion over ten years and new work requirements that the Congressional Budget Office estimates will result in 11.8 million Americans losing coverage. SNAP benefits are also targeted, with stricter eligibility rules and state cost-sharing mandates set to kick in starting in 2028.

Trump's team is betting that framing the bill as a return to "America First" principles will resonate with swing voters. But early indications suggest that the backlash over health care cuts and deficit increases could complicate the GOP's electoral math, especially in competitive districts.

