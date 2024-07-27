Donald Trump called for one year jail sentences for protesters who burned American flags and scrawled pro-Hamas graffiti — and then doubled down on the position a day later even as he sought the release of his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6., 2021.

The 78-year-old Republican presidential nominee in call-in interview on Fox & Friends on Thursday condemned the pro-Palestinian activists that protested Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress the previous day..

He said those who "do anything to desecrate the American flag" should be put behind bars for a year.

"Now, people will say, 'Oh, it's unconstitutional.' Those are stupid people. Those are stupid people that say that. We have to work in Congress to get a one-year jail sentence," Trump said on Fox, ignoring the fact that the Supreme Court has ruled that flag burning in America is First Amendment protected speech.

He went on his Truth Social messaging platform on Friday to once again address the protesters, as part of a rant against FBI Director Christopher Wray who raised questions about whether Trump was struck by a bullet or shrapnel at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.

"Not that anyone doubted it, but in order to rid our Country of the political statement put out by the Director of the FBI, in between fighting for the Safety and Security of those burning our American Flags, and right now spraying our beautiful Limestone Monuments in Washington, D.C., this is a picture of the bullet right after piercing my ear," Trump said, reposting a photo of what has been identified as a bullet in the air at the scene.

He then pressed: "When are the hunted down J6 Hostages going to be released, and when are yesterday's Vandals and Flag Burners going to be put in prison?"

About 750 people have been sentenced for their roles in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, with about two-thirds receiving some time in jail, the Associated Press reported. Several were convicted of assault of police officers, theft and destruction of government property, and obstructing the voting process.

David Aronberg, a legal analyst and attorney, told Newsweek that the "vandalism from the anti-Semitic protesters" at Netanyahu's speech was "clearly illegal and could be punished."

But "the Supreme Court has ruled that flag burning is protected speech under the First Amendment. That would have to change before someone can be arrested for it," he said.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the likely Democratic nominee, also decried the desecration of the American flag by "unpatriotic protesters."

"I condemn any individuals associating with the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, which has vowed to annihilate the State of Israel and kill Jews," Harris posted on X Thursday. "Pro-Hamas graffiti and rhetoric is abhorrent and we must not tolerate it in our nation."