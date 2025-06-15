U.S. Immigration

Trump Tells ICE Told to Stop Arresting at Farms, Restaurants, and Hotels: Report

The abrupt decision follows pushback from industry leaders alarmed by workforce shortages and operational disruptions

ICE Faces Criticism for Raiding Family Party Labeled as Gang Meeting

The Trump administration has ordered ICE to halt arrests at farms, hotels, and restaurants, signaling a shift in immigration enforcement amid growing concerns that crackdowns are disrupting key U.S. industries, sources told CBS News.

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has pursued an aggressive immigration agenda, pledging mass deportations and directing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to expand arrests nationwide. The administration reversed Obama-era limits on enforcement, targeting undocumented immigrants regardless of criminal history.

As a result, arrests have surged, averaging over 1,300 daily in June, doubling the pace from Trump's early months in office, CBS News reported. ICE is currently detaining more than 56,000 people across the country, marking a record high.

According to sources familiar with the policy, the White House has now directed ICE to stop workplace enforcement actions at farms, hotels, and restaurants—sectors heavily reliant on undocumented labor. The abrupt decision follows pushback from industry leaders alarmed by workforce shortages and operational disruptions.

One source said the President wasn't fully aware of ICE's reach until recently and quickly pulled back once briefed. Trump appeared to preview the change earlier this week, saying, "We can't take farmers and take all their people and send them back... We're gonna have to use a lot of common sense on that."

Homeland Security officials confirmed the administration would follow the new guidance, continuing to prioritize immigrants with criminal records. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has not issued a formal memo but is expected to direct ICE field offices to reduce presence in agriculture and hospitality zones, easing tensions with business owners while maintaining broader enforcement efforts.

