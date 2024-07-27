U.S.

U.S.

Trump Ominously Tells Christians This Is Last Time They'll Have to Vote: 'It Will be Fixed'

The former president urged them to vote this November, saying 'you don't have to vote again.'

By Mark Moore
Trump it will be fixed
Former President Donald Trump, speaking to the Christian group Turning Point Action on Friday night, urged his supporters to vote in November because that will be the last time they will have to vote because after that "it will be fixed." CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump ominously told a crowd of Christian conservatives that they will only have to vote "just this time" in November because in four years "it will be fixed."

"Christians, get out and vote, just this time," Trump said during a speech Friday at the Turning Point Action Believers' Summit in Florida.

"You won't have to do it anymore. Four more years, you know what, it will be fixed, it will be fine, you won't have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians," added the 78-year-old Republican presidential nominee.

"I love you Christians. I'm a Christian. I love you, get out, you gotta get out and vote. In four years, you don't have to vote again, we'll have it fixed so good you're not going to have to vote," Trump said to raucous cheers.

It's unclear exactly what Trump, who is seeking to return to the White House, meant by the comments.But Trump continues to dispute that he lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, baselessly blaming widespread voter fraud.

Following his loss, a mob of Trump supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in an effort to overturn the electoral vote for Joe Biden.

Trump has also has said that he would be a dictator only on "day one" of his second term in office.

As outlined in Project 2025, which some see as a blueprint for a second Trump administration, Trump officials would install a new government, use U.S. troops to quell civil protests, and would launch major changes on his first day in office

The 900-page Mandate for Leadership was written by former Trump White House officials and the ultra-conservative Heritage Foundation.

Trump, who had planned to face the president in a rematch of the 2020 contest, is scrambling to take on Vice President Kamala Harris now that Biden announced he is dropping out of the campaign.

At the speech, Trump painted Harris as a continuation of the Biden administration, a "radical" liberal, the worst vice president in history, and called her a "bum."

Her campaign blasted Trump as sounding "like someone you wouldn't want to sit near at a restaurant, let alone be President of the United States."

"America can do better than the bitter, bizarre, and backward-looking delusions of criminal Donald Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris offers a vision for America's future focused on freedom, opportunity, and security," campaign spokesman James Singer said in a statement, Politico reported.

Read more
Tags
Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Florida
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics