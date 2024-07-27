Trump Ominously Tells Christians This Is Last Time They'll Have to Vote: 'It Will be Fixed'

Former President Donald Trump ominously told a crowd of Christian conservatives that they will only have to vote "just this time" in November because in four years "it will be fixed."

"Christians, get out and vote, just this time," Trump said during a speech Friday at the Turning Point Action Believers' Summit in Florida.

"You won't have to do it anymore. Four more years, you know what, it will be fixed, it will be fine, you won't have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians," added the 78-year-old Republican presidential nominee.

"I love you Christians. I'm a Christian. I love you, get out, you gotta get out and vote. In four years, you don't have to vote again, we'll have it fixed so good you're not going to have to vote," Trump said to raucous cheers.

Trump: “Christians, get out and vote! Just this time. You won’t have to do it anymore. Four more years. You know what? It’ll be fixed! It’ll be fine! You won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians. I love you, Christians! I’m a Christian” pic.twitter.com/BFcFlBlMwz — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 27, 2024

It's unclear exactly what Trump, who is seeking to return to the White House, meant by the comments.But Trump continues to dispute that he lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, baselessly blaming widespread voter fraud.

Following his loss, a mob of Trump supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in an effort to overturn the electoral vote for Joe Biden.

Trump has also has said that he would be a dictator only on "day one" of his second term in office.

As outlined in Project 2025, which some see as a blueprint for a second Trump administration, Trump officials would install a new government, use U.S. troops to quell civil protests, and would launch major changes on his first day in office

The 900-page Mandate for Leadership was written by former Trump White House officials and the ultra-conservative Heritage Foundation.

Trump, who had planned to face the president in a rematch of the 2020 contest, is scrambling to take on Vice President Kamala Harris now that Biden announced he is dropping out of the campaign.

At the speech, Trump painted Harris as a continuation of the Biden administration, a "radical" liberal, the worst vice president in history, and called her a "bum."

Her campaign blasted Trump as sounding "like someone you wouldn't want to sit near at a restaurant, let alone be President of the United States."

"America can do better than the bitter, bizarre, and backward-looking delusions of criminal Donald Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris offers a vision for America's future focused on freedom, opportunity, and security," campaign spokesman James Singer said in a statement, Politico reported.