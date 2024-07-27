U.S.

Scaramucci Goofs That Vance Has Replaced Him as Worst Trump Hire Ever

Speculation rising that Donald Trump has a case of buyer's remorse

By Mary Papenfuss @blatherat
Anthony Scaramucci takes second place in bad hire sweepstakes
Anthony Scaramucci, Donald Trump's very short-time communications directors, says J.D. Vance is an even worse hire than he was. Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Anthony Scaramucci, who was Donald Trump's White House communications director for a mere ten days, has quipped on social media that J.D. Vance has now replaced him as Trump's "worst" hire ever.

Vance has not hit the ground running since he was chosen to be Trump's running mate, and sources and media wags are already speculating that the former president has a bad case of buyer's remorse.

Vance almost immediately triggered massive voter vitriol after the social-media surfacing of a 2022 interview in which he characterized childless women as miserable "cat ladies," singling out Kamala Harris (who happens to be a stepmom).

That sparked a groundswell of support for Kamala Harris among furious women, including celebrities like Jennifer Anniston.

Vance has also gushed about the extremist Project 2025 plot to remake America's government, even though Trump has repeatedly insisted he knows "nothing" about it.

In another pratfall with female voters, Vance said he would be "sympathetic" to a federal law banning women from leaving their states if they plan to seek abortions elsewhere because that's "creepy."

