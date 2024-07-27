Scaramucci Goofs That Vance Has Replaced Him as Worst Trump Hire Ever

Anthony Scaramucci, who was Donald Trump's White House communications director for a mere ten days, has quipped on social media that J.D. Vance has now replaced him as Trump's "worst" hire ever.

I just want to personally thank @JDVance for knocking me out of the position of the worst Donald Trump hire. I didn’t think it would happen but here we are and I am grateful. 🙏 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 26, 2024

Vance has not hit the ground running since he was chosen to be Trump's running mate, and sources and media wags are already speculating that the former president has a bad case of buyer's remorse.

Vance almost immediately triggered massive voter vitriol after the social-media surfacing of a 2022 interview in which he characterized childless women as miserable "cat ladies," singling out Kamala Harris (who happens to be a stepmom).

That sparked a groundswell of support for Kamala Harris among furious women, including celebrities like Jennifer Anniston.

Uh Oh. Vance gone & insulted the @swifties. Guys dumber than I thought. My money's on the cat ladies. Meow. https://t.co/bA8HjBogLc — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) July 25, 2024

Childless cat lady. Saves universe from aliens. pic.twitter.com/XtbVAKaKYT — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) July 26, 2024

I’m 58, here w my 31 yo, childless cat lady daughter. We can’t wait to vote for Harris in November.

Please join us. 🙏🏽❤️ #Harris2024ForTheWin pic.twitter.com/FyYtXZvggg — Claire Ortiz (@clairityortiz) July 26, 2024

Vance has also gushed about the extremist Project 2025 plot to remake America's government, even though Trump has repeatedly insisted he knows "nothing" about it.

In another pratfall with female voters, Vance said he would be "sympathetic" to a federal law banning women from leaving their states if they plan to seek abortions elsewhere because that's "creepy."