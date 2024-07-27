U.S.

U.S.

FBI Determines Trump Was Hit by Bullet or Bullet Fragment

Former president insisted he was hit in the ear with a bullet and not 'shrapnel' after FBI director raised the possibility in congressional testimony

By Mark Moore
FBI confirms bullet hit Trump
An injured Donald Trump is helped from the stage by Secret Service agents after an assassination attempt while the former president was speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa. Photo by REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images

The FBI has confirmed that Donald Trump's ear was hit with a bullet or bullet fragment during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania earlier this month following speculation about what caused the former president's injury.

"What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject's rifle," the FBI said, the Associated Press reported.

The agency confirm what happened to Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pa., after FBI Director Christopher Wray cast doubt on whether the former president had been struck by a bullet or "shrapnel."

"There's some question about whether or not it's a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear," Wray told the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Trump, who was pictured with blood streaming down his face after the assassination attempt, slammed Wray on his social media platform.

"No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a 'bullet wound to the ear,' and that is what it was," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.

"No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!" he added.

The gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed moments after he shot at the former president.

Corey Comperatore, a volunteer firefighter, was killed in the shooting. Two others were wounded.

Read more
Tags
Donald Trump, FBI, Pennsylvania
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics