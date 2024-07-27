FBI Determines Trump Was Hit by Bullet or Bullet Fragment

The FBI has confirmed that Donald Trump's ear was hit with a bullet or bullet fragment during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania earlier this month following speculation about what caused the former president's injury.

"What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject's rifle," the FBI said, the Associated Press reported.

The agency confirm what happened to Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pa., after FBI Director Christopher Wray cast doubt on whether the former president had been struck by a bullet or "shrapnel."

"There's some question about whether or not it's a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear," Wray told the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Trump, who was pictured with blood streaming down his face after the assassination attempt, slammed Wray on his social media platform.

"No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a 'bullet wound to the ear,' and that is what it was," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.

"No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!" he added.

The gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed moments after he shot at the former president.

Corey Comperatore, a volunteer firefighter, was killed in the shooting. Two others were wounded.