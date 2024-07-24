WATCH: Chaos Erupts Outside Netanyahu Speech, Protesters Burn American Flags, Spray Paint 'Hamas is Coming'

Scenes of chaos erupted outside Benjamin Netanyahu's speech on Capitol Hill, as throngs of protesters boycotted the Israeli prime minister's controversial visit with Washington, D.C., lawmakers.

The U.S. Capitol Police confirmed six people were arrested in the House Gallery as Netanyahu delivered his address on the Gaza war during a joint meeting of Congress Wednesday afternoon.

In an announcement on X, police also noted the crowd at First Street and Constitution Avenue "failed to obey our order to move back from our police line. We are deploying pepper spray towards anyone trying to break the law and cross that line."

I cannot believe my eyes. A courageous man walked up to the burning American flag and grabbed it from the flames when someone in the crowd shouted “get him” and chased him! These people are sociopaths! pic.twitter.com/HWKq2mVnMN — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) July 24, 2024

Bystander video showed a dramatic scene of police dressed in riot gear pepper spraying, striking, and arresting pro-Palestinian protesters outside Union Station, where demonstrators also set fire to the American flag.

A separate clip appeared to show extensive vandalism to the Columbus Fountain, with the phrase, "Hamas is Coming" spray painted across the historical landmark. The Liberty Bell was also subject to similar defacement, as a pair of men waved the Palestinian flag while standing atop the iconic symbol of freedom.

Protesters have painted “Hamas is Coming” on the Columbus Fountain and written Gaza slogans on the Liberty Bell. pic.twitter.com/iS4o99QKse — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) July 24, 2024

Netanyahu's visit has been marred with controversy, particularly among Democrats, who have expressed anger and frustration over his handling of the Israel-Hamas war, his inability to reach a cease-fire agreement, and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza it has spurred.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) waved a "GUILTY OF GENOCIDE" sign during his speech, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, were among several Democratic lawmakers to skip the event.

The arrests come after police arrested 200 protesters inside the Cannon House Office Building Tuesday.