U.S.

U.S.

Kamala Harris Slams 'Despicable Acts by Unpatriotic Protesters' in Washington, D.C.

The demonstrators burned American flags on Capitol Hill during Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress

By Mark Moore
Harris reax to protests
Vice President Kamala Harris blasted the "unpatriotic protesters" who burned American flags on Capitol Hill on Wednesday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was addressing Congress. HOSSEIN FATEMI/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris slammed the "unpatriotic protesters" who burned American flags and spray-painted pro-Hamas graffiti on Capitol Hill near Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech on Wednesday, calling their actions ''despicable."

"I condemn any individuals associating with the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, which has vowed to annihilate the State of Israel and kill Jews," she posted on the social media platform X on Thursday. "Pro-Hamas graffiti and rhetoric is abhorrent and we must not tolerate it in our nation."

"I condemn the burning of the American flag. That flag is a symbol of our highest ideals as a nation and represents the promise of America. It should never be desecrated in that way," said Harris, whose husband, Doug Emhoff, is Jewish.

Harris, who is expected to become the Democratic presidential nominee now that President Joe Biden has dropped his campaign, said she backs the right to "peacefully protest."

"But let's be clear: Antisemitism, hate and violence of any kind have no place in our nation," she continued.

The protesters clashed with police wearing riot gear as Netanuyahu delivered his speech to members of Congress.

The demonstrators appeared to write "Hamas is Coming" on the Columbus Fountain, lowered the flags and set them on fire.

Read more
Tags
Kamala Harris, Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinians
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night

Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Mass Shooting in Baltimore Kills 1, Injures 7
1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics