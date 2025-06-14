'No Kings' Protests and Downpours Rain on Trump's Birthday Military Parade

Thunderstorms and a wave of nationwide protests disrupted Donald Trump's lavish military parade in Washington, D.C., as critics slammed the event's cost and symbolism on the Army's 250th birthday and the president's 79th.

The June 14 celebration was designed as both a tribute to the U.S. Army, founded in 1775, and a patriotic birthday spectacle for President Trump, who has long admired large-scale military displays.

Leading up to the event, Trump promoted the parade as a tribute to American victories in war, with preparations including tank deliveries, flight rehearsals, and heavy security infrastructure around the National Mall, CBS reported.

Saturday's festivities are set to feature thousands of troops, vintage and modern military equipment, and aerial flyovers, culminating in a parade down Constitution Avenue. Despite the pomp, storm clouds gathered, bringing downpours that soaked attendees and disrupted schedules.

"We're going to have a great time; we are going to have a great celebration," Trump said earlier this week.

While the event pressed on, a larger story unfolded across the country: "No Kings" rallies sprang up in dozens of cities, organized by labor groups and progressive coalitions to protest what they called Trump's authoritarian leanings.

These protests intentionally bypassed D.C., aiming instead to decentralize resistance and shift focus away from what organizers labeled a "strongman showcase." Democrats blasted the estimated $25–$45 million price tag as wasteful and self-serving, while some Republicans said the military display resembled those of authoritarian regimes.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth called it a "$30 million ego trip," and Sen. Rand Paul said the visuals were reminiscent of Soviet-style shows of force. Trump's warning earlier in the week that protesters would be "met with very big force" only added fuel, with Democratic lawmakers accusing him of using intimidation tactics.

The White House attempted damage control, stating Trump supported peaceful dissent, but the message was muddled.

