New York Attorney General Letitia James recently stressed that Donald Trump's lawsuit could not derail them from investigating the fraudulent deeds of the Trump Organization.

According to reports, James filed a motion on Wednesday urging the court to throw out Trump's lawsuit, which was filed last month. The ex-POTUS is trying to stop the investigation into his business dealings, calling them a frivolous attempt to circumvent the law.

Letitia James calls Donald Trump's lawsuit baseless, meritless

But James fired back by saying Trump's lawsuit is baseless and meritless. She also pointed out that the investigations into the Trump Organization started three years ago, and everyone cooperated with them. It was only after Trump was subpoenaed that he decided to file a lawsuit against James.

"We filed a motion to dismiss Donald Trump's baseless efforts to stop our ongoing lawful investigation into his and the Trump Organization's financial dealings. We will not be deterred by frivolous lawsuits and will continue to follow the facts because no one is above the law," James wrote via the Huffington Post.

Letitia James subpoenaed Ivanka, Eric Trump

James and Trump have been going back and forth over the investigation in recent weeks. The ex-POTUS became even more riled up after learning that James also subpoenaed his children, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.

Last week, Trump slammed James for targeting his children. He also accused the district attorney of harassing, intimidating, and retaliating against him solely for her political gain.

However, James denied Trump's allegations, and she also remained undeterred. Last week, she confirmed that they found significant evidence that the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations on multiple properties for their economic benefits.

James fights back against Donald Trump's allegations

In the new filing, James also fought back against Trump's claims that she violated his First Amendment right to free speech with her investigation and that this amounts to harassment.

James' lawyer said that Trump's complaint does not specifically identify which of the ex-president's viewpoints have been targeted or are in danger of being suppressed, according to Yahoo! News.

According to the BBC, James is investigating six of Trump's properties in New York and Scotland, as well as the Trump brand.

In 2012, Trump's property in Westchester County was valued at $291 million. But an appraisal in 2016 valued the property for only $56 million.

Trump's three-story penthouse in New York's Trump Tower was valued based on a size of 30,000 sq ft., but it's only 10,996 sq ft.

James' filing also states that at least two false statements were made to the IRS regarding the value of two properties so that they could get a tax break.

However, Trump continues to deny any wrongdoing. And he also continues to protect his two children, who are part of the Trump Organization.

But his niece, Mary Trump, is convinced that it's only a matter of time before Trump implicates his children if it means that he can protect himself from the lawsuit.

