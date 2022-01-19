New York Attorney General Letitia James just fired back at Donald Trump after the latter accused her of launching a politically motivated attack on the ex-POTUS.

On her Twitter account, James revealed that they found multiple pieces of evidence that prove that the Trump Organization engaged in fraudulent and misleading asset valuations. James also said that Trump's two children, Donny, Jr., and Ivanka are involved.

"We have uncovered significant evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions for years," she wrote via AXIOS.

Letitia James determined to complete her investigation

The attorney general added that her office won't tolerate Trump family's attempts to evade testifying in their ongoing investigation. Additionally, James said that they will not be deterred in their efforts to continue their investigation regardless of how many roadblocks they would have to face.

James previously issued a subpoena for Donny, Jr., and Ivanka. She also requested a deposition from the ex-POTUS last month.

As of late, James still hasn't decided as to whether the evidence that she found against the Trump Organization would merit legal action. However, the grounds for pursuing the investigation are self-evident.

Michael Cohen busted Donald Trump, Trump Organization

According to the Daily Beast, the ongoing investigations into the Trump Organization started in March 2019 after Michael Cohen testified before Congress.

Cohen, who served as Trump's former lawyer, claimed that the ex-POTUS's annual financial states inflated the values of Trump's assets so that he could get loans and insurance coverage while deflating the value of his other assets, through which he could get lower real estate taxes.

Trump previously valued his own apartment in the Trump Tower a $327 million, but the real value was later confirmed to just be around $116.8 million.

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg conceded by saying that the incorrect estimates amounted to a $200 million overstatement give or take.

Even though the Trump Organization knew that there was an ongoing investigation into the company, they only started cooperating recently.

As for Donny Jr. and Ivanka's involvements, James said that the former had authority over numerous financial statements containing misleading asset valuations.

Ivanka, on the other hand, was a primary contact for the organization's biggest lender, Deutsche Bank. She also caused misleading financial statements to be submitted to the bank and the federal government, according to NBC News.

Donald Trump slams Letitia James

In May, Trump released a statement slamming James and her office. The ex-POTUS accused the attorney general of desperately searching for a crime even when there's none.

Trump also accused James of campaigning on prosecuting him even before she knew anything about the former president. He also claimed that James threatened to go after him once she becomes the attorney general of the state of New York.

At the time, Trump's son, Donny, tweeted a copy of his dad's statement to show his support for his father, according to CNBC.

