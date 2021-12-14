Mary Trump recently weighed in on Donald Trump Jr's text message regarding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. While the insurrection took place, Donald Trump's eldest son sent a text message to the ex-POTUS's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

Donny told Meadows that he needed to tell his dad to condemn the demonstrations. Donny also said that Trump's Capitol tweet is not enough to put an end to the deadly protests.

Meadows said he's been pushing hard before, and Donny replied that his dad needs an Oval Office address because the protests have gone out of hand. The text messages were released this week by the panel investigating the Capitol riot.

Mary Trump calls Donny Trump Jr. a coward

Shortly after, Donny's cousin, Mary Trump, explained why she thinks Donny opted to text Meadows and not his dad.

"I wish that the answer you had given was the right one, caller ID. But in this particular instance, it's simply cowardice because Donny knew that the message he was delivering was the message his father did not want to hear," she said via the Huffington Post.

Mary, who is a known critic of the ex-POTUS and his entire family, continued to slam her uncle. She said that Trump would most likely be fuming following the release of the text messages to the point that he would threaten to fire his staff. But since a lot of people have already turned their backs on Trump, he won't have anyone left to fire.

Mary Trump exposes Donald Trump's tax lies

Last year, Mary released a book titled "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man." In the book, Mary admitted that she was the one that outed Trump's tax returns and evasion story.

Her other uncle, Robert Trump, tried to block Mary from releasing her book because it would violate the terms of the confidential agreement of their family.

Donald Trump files lawsuit against his niece

The ex-POTUS filed a lawsuit against his niece after the book's release. It was revealed that Donald Trump is seeking an undisclosed amount for the damages that Mary caused.

Trump also filed a lawsuit against the publication that released copies of his tax records. But they said that they did it for the public's interest, according to CNBC.

More people will give testimonies regarding the Capitol riot

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney also detailed the other text messages released by Meadows pertaining to the Capitol riot.

One of the texts came from an unnamed lawmaker and claimed that then-Vice President Mike Pence should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional.

The text messages were reportedly sent while the Capitol was under siege and proved that the White House knew exactly what was happening at the time.

After the riot ended, Meadows received a text message from an unnamed individual saying that they tried to do everything they could to overturn the votes, but nothing worked.

According to CNN, Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said that he expects at least a dozen key witnesses to provide testimonies on record as part of their ongoing investigation.

