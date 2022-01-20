Donald Trump's White House documents pertaining to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot are already being released to the panel that's investigating the insurrection.

This week, the Supreme Court voted 8-1 in favor of releasing the documents that Trump has been asking the panel not to include in their investigation.

Three members of the Supreme Court that Trump nominated also voted in favor of the document's release. Clarence Thomas was the only justice to dissent.

House select committee thrilled with Supreme Court's decision

The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot also tweeted that some of Trump's hidden documents have already been turned over to them.

"The Supreme Court's action tonight is a victory for the rule of law and American democracy. The Select Committee has already begun to receive records that the former president had hoped to keep hidden and we look forward to additional productions regarding this important information," they said in a statement via the Huffington Post.

They also said that their work goes forward to uncover all the facts about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and why it happened in the first place.

Joe Biden denied Donald Trump's executive privilege plea

In October, Joe Biden already denied Trump's request to keep his White House documents hidden from the House select committee after citing executive privilege.

However, experts said that executive privilege can only be given to those who are still in office and those whose documents are not of public interest.

Read Also: Ohio Math Teacher's Made-Up Equation Suggests 2020 Election Result Was Rigged, Says All Votes Were Hacked

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who voted in favor of the release of Trump's documents, said that it is reasonable for presidents to keep some of their records private. But their executive privilege claims should diminish to some extent after their years in office.

According to CNBC, Trump cannot appeal the Supreme Court's ruling to release his White House records. This means that it's only a matter of time before the over 700 pages of records will be sent to the National Archives for review.

Donald Trump could be charged following the Capitol riot

Trump has not also been charged with anything, even though there's more than enough proof that he incited violence and encouraged his Republican supporters to flock to the US Capitol last year.

The ex-POTUS previously urged his supporters to take back what's theirs after convincing them that the election results were rigged.

But his lawyer argued that Trump also encouraged Republicans to return home safely and avoid any form of violence at the riot and elsewhere.

As of press writing, Trump continues to spread election fraud lies even though he doesn't have any proof.

According to the BBC, he previously said that he and the Republicans won the election by a landslide. He also stressed that they would stop stealing votes during a rally just hours before the Capitol riot.

Trump also claimed that they would never give up or concede. And he hasn't done so to this day even though some of his supporters already accepted that they lost to Joe Biden.

Related Article: MAGA Conspiracy Theorists Convinced Joe Biden Will Impose Martial Law

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.