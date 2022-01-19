MAGA conspiracy theorists and supporters of Donald Trump reportedly came up with a story after seeing concrete barriers on Joe Biden's lawn at the White House.

According to reports, the conspiracy theorists think that barriers are being placed around the White House in preparation for Biden's announcement that there will be martial law.

However, an insider confirmed that this isn't the case. Instead, the barriers are there because there's ongoing construction on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Will Sommer confirms Joe Biden won't declare martial law

"Fever Dreams" host Will Sommer contacted the executive branch and told Biden isn't preparing to launch a martial law.

"Washington as a canvas for conspiracy theories... there are people who walk around Washington, these conspiracy theorists who are very well paid by their fans, who just walk around Washington filming things that they think are odd but often aren't odd... like, 'Hmm, lights out at the Department of Labor. This sounds like the coup is on,'" Sommer said via the Daily Beast.

But despite his clarification, Trump supporters are still convinced that it's only a matter of time before the POTUS announces martial law.

Read Also: Joe Biden's Build Back Better Bill Still Pending Approval; Senators Confident It Will Pass Following Some Changes

QAnon conspiracy theorists also spreading lies about martial law

Last year, QAnon conspiracy theorists also made various claims suggesting that martial law and the insurrection act have been invoked. This means that Trump has transferred power to the military and not to Biden.

Other conspiracy theories also suggest that Biden didn't become president and that Trump would come back to power two months later, according to Reuters.

However, none of these conspiracy theories were proven correct, and it was later found that Republicans were behind them.

At the time, there were also predictions that Jan. 20 would be the day of the Great Awakening or The Storm. And it would be the day when Trump would expose several matters and declare martial law. But this has not happened.

Joe Biden receives unimpressive approval ratings

Meanwhile, Biden also made headlines recently after he ended his first year in office as president on a low note.

According to Politico, Biden pitched himself as the antithesis of Trump. But in the end, the two leaders received similarly low ratings.

On Wednesday, the publication's Morning Consult poll revealed that about 37 percent of those surveyed believe that Biden's performance merited a failing mark. Last year, 31 percent gave him either an A or B.

Biden also ended his first year in office with his lowest approval rating. The POTUS only received a 40 percent approval rating instead of the 56 percent disapproval rating that he received.

One area where the POTUS got the worst mark was his attempts to restore a sense of unity within the country. Biden also earned a low grade when it came to immigration and the national debt.

But the POTUS earned his highest A marks for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. And about 37 percent of Democrats gave Biden the top mark compared to just 3 percent of Republicans.

Related Article: Conservative Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch Puts Colleagues at Risk After Refusing To Wear a Mask

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.