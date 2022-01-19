Ohio math teacher Douglas Frank has been going across the United States to spread 2020 election fraud lies. According to reports, the math teacher decided to quit his job last year after allegedly discovering an equation that proves that the election was stolen from Donald Trump two years ago.

Douglas Frank creates sixth-order polynomial equation

Frank said that a sixth-order polynomial equation proves that the election was rigged during one of his gigs. He also claimed to be the perfect person to discover this because he has the right skills and loves to swim in big data.

While in North Carolina, Frank claimed that America was stolen using a spreadsheet. He also accused those in charge of taking care of the votes in Idaho of inflating registration rolls, stuffing phantom ballots, and then cleaning them afterward.

Ohio math teacher criticized by professor

Most recently, Frank has been going around Texas to tell his supporters that just about every county in the country was hacked. However, a political science professor debunked his claims.

"At the core of how our democracy works is that we have to trust election results. Luckily, the theory is so crazy that I think only the people who really want to believe or really, really want to see some conspiracy in the world would be persuaded. But nevertheless, I think there's a real danger there," Justin Grimmer said via CNN.

Donald Trump, Republicans continue to spread election fraud claims

However, the publication also pointed out that Frank isn't the only person who has been spreading election fraud lies. An Ipsos poll previously revealed that a third of Americans believed that Joe Biden was an illegitimate president.

Trump has also been spreading election fraud lies even though he still hasn't shown any proof to support his claims.

Just last week, the ex-POTUS visibly became enraged after an interviewer grilled him on his dubious claims about the 2020 election result.

NPR's Steve Inskeep asked Trump why he continues to push the debunked conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election. But before the ex-president could even give a direct answer, he decided to end the call.

A video of the interview shows Trump saying that he doesn't control what his supporters want to do. But the ex-POTUS thinks that smart Republicans like Kari Lake are very big on the issue.

Trump once again said that the only solution is for the election fraud claims to be proven because he firmly believes that it was rigged in favor of Biden, according to the Daily Beast.

Donald Trump supporters concede he lost to Joe Biden

However, even some of Trump's supporters who previously claimed that the 2020 election was stolen had already conceded.

In August, Sen. Ron Johnson conceded that Trump lost after an audit took place in Wisconsin. The GOP senator also said that Trump didn't win in the swing state simply because 51,000 Republicans in Wisconsin did not vote for him, according to Forbes.

According to Business Insider, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise also conceded that Biden won in the 2020 election even though he struggled to say that the election wasn't stolen directly.

