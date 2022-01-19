An Iraqi YouTuber let his anger get the better of him and shot his 14-year old daughter, who answered the door.

As he found out later, the Youtuber comedian Mohammed Al Esawi killed his daughter for nothing. Thinking it was her brother at the door, the girl saw a suitor who was turned down several times over.

Iraqi YouTuber shot 14-year-old daughter

Esawi shot her three times because he thought they were up to no good, seeing them standing without asking his daughter what was happening. Shots were fatal and killed the victim on the spot, reported Meaww.

According to the authorities, he escaped the scene of the crime. These are instances of violence that had been committed by media influencers.

Another of these individuals is Claire Miller, who committed murder. A year ago, a 14-year-old TikToker from Pennsylvania got charged with criminal homicide, allegedly stabbing and murdering Helen, her 19-year-old sister.

Based on accounts, she stabbed her sibling early morning on February 22 in their residence close to Lancaster in Pennsylvania. She confessed to murdering her sister after calling 911 late.

She is charged as an adult, not as a minor, accused of murder, and no bail allowed in the Lancaster County prison cited Lancaster Online.

Claire's TikTok video from the day before the incident reads: My father has to quit saying things like, "This is just like the homosexual bar in Japan."

People on TikTok shared the video, among others from her profile, since she never said anything in it. A blood-stained glove has been seen in the snow in another footage, which further pans to a blood-stained plush giraffe. Like the Iraqi Youtuber, she was killed by relished in the fame.

Claire's account @spiritsandsuchconsulting accumulated many views before the social media company canceled, so the videos became viral immediately.

Claire reportedly had "suicidal and deadly impulses," remarked court records, according to a person who stated to have spoken with Claire on the phone.

Helen, Claire's sister, is said to have had cerebral palsy and be wheelchair-bound. Stabbed more than once was her cause of death, mentioned the coroner.

YouTuber, TikTokers commit crimes

A TikTok star with nearly a million online followers reportedly shot and killed his estranged wife and an unidentified man in another incident last year. The accused Ali Abulaban said the prosecutor placed a bug in his five-year-old daughter's tablet.

He went to the woman's apartment when he overheard them, then shot Ana Abulaban, 28, of San Diego, and Rayburn Cadenas Barron, 29, of National City dead on the spot, noted US News. The suspect had his firearm when he got his daughter from school.

Abulaban's handle on TikTok is JinnKid, with many followers on social media, specializing in making comedy skits and impersonations of the character Tony Montana, the character made famous by Al Pacino in the 83 films 'Scarface.'

He is from the state of Virginia and is a singer. He reportedly started singing at 14 as the start of his music career, trying out voice impressions of well-known celebrities and short films based on the Scarface persona.

An Iraqi YouTuber, two TikTok weirdoes who killed by intent or accident no one can understand how their minds work.

