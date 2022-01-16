A psycho Indonesian girlfriend is suspected of stabbing to death her married British boyfriend after he was planning to return to his family abroad.

The suspect allegedly committed cold-blooded murder in Bali, Indonesia, while the victim was video calling his family. The killer hatched a plan to get away with the crime but failed due to the unconvincing alibis she had used.

Brtish man bleeds to death after being stabbed

Matt Harper, 48, is a UK national who was killed by the suspect, his girlfriend, Emmy Pakpahan, in cold blood and left him bleeding out from stab wounds later. She invented an alibi to cover up what she did, reported the Sun UK.

According to the local authorities, the father of two was video calling his stepdaughter and ex-wife when Pakpahan killed him.

The victim worked in the Karma hotel firm; the pair started seeing each other in July 2021 informed their acquaintances in Bali, Indonesia.

Emmy, the main suspect, is 40-years old and natural-born in Indonesia but has US citizenship due to a past marriage. It was she who told the police that her boyfriend had killed himself.

Indonesian girlfriend shows video of victim to cover up the murder

As proof of her claims that she was not guilty, a video was surrendered showing the victim on the floor bleeding out from an attack last Thursday, cited News AU.

The suspect took the video that showed the crime outside the property, and she added that the Briton locked himself in and stabbed himself fatally with the blade. Even took him to the hospital where he died from stabs to the neck and stomach, inflicted while on a video call.

Even adding to the drama to keep suspicion away from her; with the psycho Indonesian girlfriend sobbing how the crime involving her married British boyfriend happened in the first place.

Those who know them say they are not a couple as she claims but going out together. Even posting a snapshot saying 'Mr. and Mrs. Harper' on Facebook last October, noted the Mirror UK.

It gets odder as she posts on social media thanking her friends and family for support after Matt's passing, no mention whether before or after the murder.

Speaking to the camera straight and ups more drama saying his death is felt. Next, if she becomes unreachable, it's to sort out what has happened.

It seems that she was pre-empting accusations of her as the suspected killer of the Briton that the police will state that effect.

But the ploy failed, and the Bali police caught up to the psycho woman and charged murder in the first degree.

Allin Efashion, one of the murdered man's ex-girlfriends, spoke about him. She came before Emmy and said he was a great guy and the love of her life.

She revealed that Matt sent her messages days before his death saying he despised Emmy for destroying his life and regretted breaking up.

Girlfriend known scammer, untrustworthy

Many friends in the UK and Bali were shocked at the family man's death, and fears of ill intention from Pakpahan were felt.

Many of them called her untrustworthy, with several Bali FB groups calling her a scammer fooling foreigners off their money.

The victim arrived in Bali in February 2020, coming from Gloucester, for a job in paradise. He gets killed instead of enjoying his career as a chef in a tropical haven.

Despite her alibis, the psycho Indonesian girlfriend is caught for the murder of a British boyfriend, thinking she got away with it, but the cops figure it out and arrest her.

