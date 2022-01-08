A copycat killer emulated on the murders on 'Breaking Bad' but was caught by the police and charged for the crime. Having watched the TV show, the teenage suspect George Knights, 19, decided to kill the victim, inspired by the program based on crime.

The victim is drug dealer Stephen Chapman, 38, who was stabbed on the head, and his corpse was placed in a wheeled bin filled with chemicals to dissolve the corpse.

Murder patterned from Breaking Bad show

Authorities arrested the alleged killer trying to liquefy the corpse with sulfuric acid when officers searched the accused's home, reported the Mirror UK.

According to Manchester Evening News, Kent police remarked the suspect lured Chapman to make a deal for a sale of cocaine, but he killed him when they met.

The police looked around the residence and discovered bottles that contained sulfuric acid. The deduced was used in an attempt to get rid of the corpse, just like in the show.

The spokesman for the police informed in an official statement that they went to the address and found the wheeled bin that was not from the residence but from somewhere else.

A character on the TV show, Walter White, a chemistry teacher who would end up as a meth-making kingpin, must have obsessed the teenaged suspect.

Authorities looked inside the suspicious container to find Chapman's corpse killed by Knights inspired by Breaking bad. The copycat killer left the chemical bottles nearby, which the authorities took as evidence against Knight.

Read Also: Russian Rapper's Wife Commits 'Perfect Murder,' Dismembers Him Minutes Before His Death To Feed His Body Parts to Rodents

A 19-year-old killer obsessed with the character on the show

A police spokesman said the suspect tried to get away from the murder, destroying the body, but his attempts to hide the death failed. Technology to determine a person's cause of death found out, and the perpetrator had no escape.

More investigation showed that Knights is the most likely killer. A video found on his mobile phone was him partying somewhere, showing he even bragged about murdering someone and illegally possessing cocaine while there.

Further investigation work reveals that Walter White, a character in the show, was used on a DVLA online account password reminder, noted the Sun UK.

More info came out that one week before the tragic murder, the suspect went to a tattoo parlor to get one. It was a snake coiled around a knife, drawn on his neck like the one that killed Chapman.

Detective Superintendent Gavin Moss remarked the cold-blooded killer had no remorse or regret for his actions.

The young man was callous and ended the life of Stephen Chapman cruelly with a stab in the head. It got worse by imitating the show with an attempt to liquefy the corpse, which was cruel by depriving the man's family of the chance for last rites.

Lastly, his killing the victim and attempting to destroy the corpse has made the family suffer during the trial. Police called him a stone-cold killer with no regret or remorse, clearly a menace to others as well.

An end of the trial resulted in the conviction of Knights to stay for a minimum of 23 years in prison after the decision in Maidstone Crown Court for the killing of Chapman.

Related Article: Son Lies About Parents Disappearance; Authorities Discovers Suspect Hacked the Bodies Apart With Bladed Tools in Shocking Cold-Blooded Murder

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.