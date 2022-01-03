A Russian rapper's wife was implicated in what is called the 'perfect murder' that shocked the country how heinous it was.

The victim, Andy Cartwright, who goes by the real name of Alexander Yushko', was allegedly slain in cold blood in residence located in St. Petersburg.

His wife, identified as Marina Kohkal, 37, is the one who allegedly killed him and committed one of the horrendous acts imaginable.

Rapper's wife tried to cover the murder

After probing into the death of her spouse, Marina initially claimed it was an overdose of drugs that killed Andy but later admitted she chopped up the body.

One of her reasons for dismembering the 30-year-old rapper is to keep his fans from knowing that he died in a very unlikely way. She planned to tell the authorities that it was an individual case of a missing person, reports the Sun UK.

The accused is the prime suspect and is placed under house arrest after the probe.

Infidelity results in murder

According to sources, the wife has found out her husband was out on an affair with a 26-year old fan, cited Techno Trendz.

The rapper's wife was investigated earlier by St. Petersburg police in a prior probe, but nothing was dug up to charge her with anything, leading the murder to be perfect, according to the press.

Russian media reports that little forensic evidence shows Andy was conscious when the Russian rapper's wife chopped him up. It was the lack of air that finally ended his suffering.

Read Also: Boxer Woman Kills Two Men: Rapes One With Shovel Handle, Kicks Another to Death

To date, even if the police have some proof, it still is not good enough to have a solid case in the death of Andy, aka Alexander.

Evidence of rapper's dismemberment

More evidence came up via scientific inference of how Maria chopped up the man to literal bits. It seems that process of severing body parts with sharp implements had been done quickly, about several minutes before the rapper died, noted the Mirror UK.

Initially, the investigators thought that the cause of death was injecting an insulin substitute drug for diabetic use.

Lawyers of Kohkal said when she was under arrest before that she drank the man's blood and had an intimate interlude with her dead spouse for the last time.

Other shocking details from sources say a few dismembered sections of the corpses were in the fridge, and some were placed in trash bags to be disposed of like garbage. Allegedly, Kohkal chopped off the finger segments to feed rodents in the backyard.

Forensics said some innards were absent, like his stomach, pancreas, esophagus, gall and urinary bladders, intestines, adrenal, and prostate gland. They suspect that these are gone or placed in a washing machine.

According to Komsomolskaya Pravda, the bloodless severed body sections had a low glucose level due to drugs administered.

Both had a child who had been sent to the orphanage while the case was ongoing. A court date is set for Kohkal this month. Defending lawyers said the suspect was asked about the terrible and grotesque accusations.

According to the defense team, the prosecution does everything to break the woman to spill the beans. Her mother, Elena Kohkal, 68, formerly a suspect, has now been released.

Nothing has been confirmed if the Russian rapper's wife is indeed guilty of this 'perfect murder' with the press and law still not done proving guilt.

Related Article: Jealous Boyfriend Kills Fiancee Because She Exposed Her Body on the Beach

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.