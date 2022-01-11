During the summer, Britain will be treated to a four-day Bank Holiday weekend to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The four-day celebration, which takes place on the first weekend of June, is likely to be jam-packed with surprises from Her Majesty, who is 95 years old and celebrating her 70th year as monarch.

To commemorate Britain's longest-ever reigning king, a big national pudding competition will be organized, as well as hundreds of jubilee feasts.

Royal unveils Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

In accordance to Buckingham Palace, the extra-long weekend will allow communities across the United Kingdom to come together and commemorate the momentous occasion. The entire schedule of activities to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee has been released by Buckingham Palace.

As part of the festivities, the 95-year-old monarch will open her private estates to the public, and some of the world's best singers will perform outside Buckingham Palace. It's unclear which activities the Queen will attend or participate in because her doctors instructed her to rest in October of last year after an overnight stay in the hospital for unscheduled exploratory investigations, according to The Sun.

After her father George VI died on February 6, 1952, Elizabeth became the world's oldest and longest-reigning queen. She overtook her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria in terms of time on the throne in September 2015, adding that it was "not one to which I have ever aspired."

The preparations are similar to those made to commemorate the queen's 60th birthday in 2012, when the United Kingdom hosted four days of celebrations in her honor, including a massive flotilla on the River Thames, as per NBC News.

Prince Andrew could ask the Queen for help in sex abuse case

MailOnline can reveal that Prince Andrew has found a buyer for his favorite ski lodge in a transaction for an estimated £18 ($24.47) million. The sale of Andrew's chalet in the luxury Swiss ski town of Verbier is 'proceeding,' according to sources close to him after a mystery bidder agreed to take it off his hands.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were only able to sell Chalet Helora after paying off a £6.6 million debt to Isabelle de Rouvre, 74, a French socialite who sold it to them for £18 ($24.47) million in 2014. Ms de Rouvre and Andrew and Fergie decided to pay for the house in installments.

However, according to de Rouvre, the Yorks neglected to pay the last payment of £5 ($6.8) million, prompting her to file a lawsuit in Swiss courts two years ago for the sum she was due, plus interest, totaling £6.6 ($8.97) million. He couldn't sell the chalet until the dispute was resolved, according to Swiss law.

According to insiders, the Queen will be asked to contribute to a prospective settlement between her son Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Roberts. It was revealed this week that Prince Andrew and Roberts may reach an out-of-court settlement to avoid going to trial.

The Queen would be requested to contribute alongside his own contribution if he decides to provide his accuser a reward, which supposedly might reach £5 million, according to The Telegraph. The queen has been paying the Duke's legal fees since last February when he first hired a lawyer.

After a humiliating interview with BBC journalist Emily Maitlis on Newsnight, he made the decision. After she was trafficked by pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Roberts, who now goes by the married name of Giuffre, claimed that the prince had three times with her.

The charges have been refuted repeatedly by Prince Andrew. The Queen's revenues come from her Duchy of Lancaster estate, which she owns privately, Daily Mail reported.

