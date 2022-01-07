Prince Andrew is reportedly contemplating a last-ditch effort to get the civil rape case against him dismissed, claiming that his accuser will reject any out-of-court settlement offer.

Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17, is claimed to want a trial to send a message that anyone suspected of abusing young females "with power and privilege" will be held accountable.

Judge Lewis Kaplan of New York is anticipated to rule shortly on whether the Duke will face a full civil trial. Prince Andrew's legal team "are not taking this lying down," according to a source. He has already concluded there is no case to answer on the "domicile ­argument" concerning Giuffre's residence in Australia, MIRROR reported.

His attorneys believe they've uncovered a fresh way to block Giuffre's case, as federal law prohibits two non-US residents from facing each other in court. Giuffre has resided in Australia since 2002, claiming she was trafficked by millionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell and forced to have sex with the Duke three times in 2001.

According to Andrew Brettler, the Duke's attorney, Giuffre was residing in a $1.39 million mansion in Perth, Australia, when she filed her case, and had only been in the United States for less than two years after moving to Australia in 2002. The claimant's team has until January 14 to show Giuffre's residence status, who is 38 years old.

The legal bills of her son, Prince Andrew, who is on trial for sexual abuse, will not be covered by Queen Elizabeth II. Per Republic World, the Queen is said to have told her son that she will not be covering his legal expenses.

Prince Andrew is struggling to gather cash to pay his legal bills, and the media story comes at a bad moment. In addition, according to allegations in the UK media, the Duke of York is attempting to sell his £17 ($23.1) million Swiss chalet in order to pay the costs.

Prince William, Prince Charles are "absolutely furious" to Prince Andrew

This was the first public appearance of the Duke of York since his old acquaintance Ghislaine Maxwell and her long-term partner, Jeffrey Epstein, were convicted on sex-trafficking charges. Prince Andrew is also the subject of a legal case made by a US woman who claims she was transported to the UK when she was 17 years old.

Earlier, the Duke of York expressed optimism that the Giuffre case would be dismissed. Experts acquainted with the situation noted that Maxwell's guilty judgment was a negative indication for Andrew because his erstwhile friend, Jeffrey Epstein, was found guilty of major sexual accusation counts.

According to reports today, Prince William and Prince Charles are "absolutely furious" with Prince Andrew over his increasing legal expenditures. The Duke of Cornwall and the Duke of Cambridge are allegedly furious at reports that the Queen may be asked to pay her son's legal expenses although certain sources have already stated that she will not.

If the action is successful, he will face a full civil trial in New York over allegations that he sexually molested Giuffre three times when she was 17 in 2001. Insiders say Prince Andrew may try to settle the lawsuit out of court if it gets to trial, with his lawyers leaving the settlement option "on the table" because a court battle may have a detrimental influence on other senior royals.

The duke is believed to be optimistic that the paperwork will be finished shortly and that he would be able to utilize the money to pay for his sex abuse lawsuit. The duke's team is awaiting a judge's decision on whether Giuffre's civil complaint should be dismissed entirely.

They believe Andrew is free from legal prosecution because of a secret 2009 arrangement she struck with millionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. However, Judge Lewis Kaplan is unlikely to approve the current request, leaving counsel with the choice of settling or risking a grueling cross-examination in court, as per The Sun.

