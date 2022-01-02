Prince Philip's death in April was one of the saddest events that the royal family had to deal with. However, the Duke of Edinburgh's passing didn't come as a surprise to his loved ones.

The dad of four was already 99 years old when he passed away. Prior to his death, he suffered some health issues and was last seen in public in July 2020 when he attended a royal engagement with his daughter-in-law, Camilla Parker Bowles, according to Express.

Since then, Prince Philip has stayed at Windsor Castle, where he passed away.

Prince Philip's will is kept private

One of the biggest questions following Queen Elizabeth's husband's death has to do with his will. After all, no one has any information regarding its contents.

According to reports, Prince Philip's will is private, and it will stay as such for the next 90 years. This has always been a precedent for the wills of the royal family members not to be disclosed to the public.

Even though royal fans are dying to know who will receive an inheritance from the late royal and when the British clan doesn't think this information is of public interest.

Like other non-royal families, details of a deceased person's will are not disclosed to the entire world after their death.

Sir Andrew McFarlane held a meeting regarding Prince Philip's will

In July, a hearing into the application to seal Prince Philip's will was held privately and led by Sir Andrew McFarlane, the most senior judge in the family courts.

During the private meeting, McFarlane came up with a process by which the wills of the late royals could be made public. However, he insisted that there should be a certain level of protection for those left behind.

"I have held that, because of the constitutional position of the Sovereign, it is appropriate to have a special practice in relation to royal wills. There is a need to enhance the protection afforded to truly private aspects of the lives of this limited group of individuals in order to maintain the dignity of the Sovereign and close members of her family," McFarlane said via the BBC.

Other reports claimed to know details regarding Prince Philip's will.

Three men will receive inheritance from Prince Philip

According to Page Six, the Duke of Edinburgh left a generous sum to the three people that looked after him during his final years. This includes his former private secretary Brigadier Archie Miller Bakewell, his page William Henderson, and valet Stephen Niedojadlo.

Prince Philip's grandchildren will also, reportedly, receive a hefty sum from his will, and this includes Prince Harry even though he was regarded as a disgrace following his and Meghan Markle's Megxit.

Prince Harry included in his grandfather's will

According to reports, Prince Philip and Prince Harry shared a special bond because of their similarities. When the queen's husband was much younger, he also resembled his grandson.

Prince Philip and Prince Harry also had a similar sense of humor because they are both goofy. And shortly after the queen and her husband met, the monarch received a hilariously warning not to wed Prince Philip because he always cracks jokes, according to Good Housekeeping.

