Melania Trump will be auctioning not just one but three signed items as part of an auction that will benefit children in the foster care system.

According to reports, one of the three items is Trump's white hat, which she wore when she met French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, in 2018.

Other than the hat, she will also be auctioning a watercolor painting of herself wearing the hat and a non-fungible token or a digital portrait of the artwork designed by Marc-Antoine Coulon.

Melania Trump's signed items will be auctioned starting this month

The three items will be auctioned starting Jan. 11 with a starting bid of $250,000 or 1415.86 of the SOL cryptocurrency. The former first lady signs all items.

"The Head of State Collection commemorates the Trump Administration's first official state visit and features three important one-of-a-kind signed items. Following the traditional arrival ceremony, Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Macron visited the National Gallery of Art and attended a joint press conference in the White House," the release states via The Independent.

They also said that Trump commissioned French-American designer Herve Pierre to create the white hat for her using the same fabric as the Michael Kors suit that she wore during her meeting with the Macrons.

It was also confirmed that the auction winner would receive a personalized letter from Donald Trump's wife to certify authenticity.

Melania Trump's critics are wondering if she needs money

However, Trump's critics couldn't help but criticize her latest move to earn some cash. Some are also questioning why only parts of the proceeds will be donated to children in foster care.

One critic said that the Trump family would do anything and everything just to make some money. Another critic called the Trump family grifters. And a third critic sarcastically asked if Trump's "Really don't care, do you?" jacket would also be auctioned off one day.

According to CNN, Trump has been delving into the world's NFTs, and it's pretty unusual for former first ladies to take part in cryptocurrency.

Several first ladies donated their clothing and other personal items to the presidential library or other museum-level institutions and organizations. Former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy's wardrobe was previously donated to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

Melania Trump should be more transparent with foster care donation

Last month, Trump first announced her decision to venture into blockchain and NFT. The former first lady said that she would donate parts of the proceeds from the sales to children that grew out of foster care.

However, she was also criticized for her lack of transparency. Aaron Dorfman, the president and CEO of the National Committee for Responsive Philanthropy, said that Trump's refusal to reveal the exact amount of her donation could be regarded as a red flag.

He also said that some companies do this as a ploy to encourage the public to participate. But at the end of the day, only a minimal amount is donated to their chosen charity, according to Al Jazeera.

