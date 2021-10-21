Jackie Kennedy is still the nation's greatest first lady, according to a new poll.

Zogby Analytics polled over 5,000 Americans for their thoughts on the past 12 first ladies of the country.

The poll results revealed that Kennedy is still America's favorite first lady after receiving 65 percent of the votes, reported Daily Mail.

Coming in second as America's favorite first lady is Michelle Obama, who received 51 percent votes. Third on the list of first ladies is Nancy Reagan, with 50 percent of the votes. Current First Lady Jill Biden found herself in the middle of the poll with 39 percent of the votes.

And the three first ladies that received the lower number of votes are Hillary Clinton with 35 percent, Melania Trump with 34 percent, and Pat Nixon with 28 percent.

Who is Jackie Kennedy?

Kennedy served as the first lady of the United States between 1961 and 1963. She is the wife of President John F. Kennedy. In 1994, Kennedy died after succumbing to non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

Americans became fascinated with Kennedy because of her style and elegance. Her most significant contribution was restoring the White House to its original elegance and protecting its holdings.

Who is Michelle Obama?

Obama is the first black first lady of the United States. She is married to former President Barack Obama, who served as the country's head from 2009 to 2017. The Obamas were blessed with two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

In her book "Becoming," Michelle revealed that she suffered a miscarriage during the early years of her marriage to Barack. Following her miscarriage, Michelle successfully conceived her two daughters via IVF, according to Vox.

Read Also: Joe, Jill Biden Violate Washington DC's Mask Mandates After President and First Lady Spotted Maskless at a Restaurant

Who is Jill Biden?

Biden is the current first lady of the United States. She is married to President Joe Biden. Jill also happens to be the POTUS's second wife since Joe's first wife passed away years ago.

Before she became the first lady, Jill worked as a community college educator. She was also a military mother and grandmother. In 1976, Jill began her teaching career at St. Mark's High School in Wilmington. She also became a reading specialist at Claymont High School, according to her bio on the White House website.

Who is Hillary Clinton?

Clinton is married to her husband, Bill Clinton. The couple's marriage almost ended years ago after the former POTUS admitted to having an affair with his staff, Monica Lewinsky.

During a recent interview, Hillary explained why she decided to forgive Bill for his indiscretion. She said that her decision was solely based on the love that she has for the ex-president, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Who is Melania Trump?

Melania is Donald Trump's second wife. The couple first met while the ex-FLOTUS was still working as a model in New York. Melania hails from Slovenia, but she decided to relocate to the United States to have a better life.

Who is Pat Nixon?

Nixon was married to Richard Nixon when he resigned to prevent himself from getting impeached due to the Watergate scandal.

Related Article: Amanda Gorman Reveals How Michelle Obama Chats with Barack Obama During Inauguration

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.