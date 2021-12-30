Melania Trump recently ventured into blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFT), following in the footsteps of other celebrities that became richer because of it.

Before Christmas Day, Trump announced her partnership with French artist Marc-Antoine Coulon, who drew a watercolor closeup of the ex-FLOTUS's eyes.

Melania Trump releases statement about her artwork

In her statement, Donald Trump's wife said that part of the proceeds from the sales of her artwork, titled "Melania's Vision," will be donated to children that age out of foster care.

"I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative," Trump wrote via CNN.

On Thursday, the former first lady released another statement saying that her NFT will be accompanied by an audio clip that features the sound of her voice.

Trump's NFT will be available starting Dec. 31 via the cryptocurrency Solana, and it would cost $175. This amount can change depending on the market on a certain day.

Melania Trump criticized for lack of transparency

But while Trump seems excited over her latest venture that ties to her Be Best campaign, others question why she thought of it now.

Trump's critics believe that the former model isn't struggling financially, so there's no need for her to earn profit through NFT.

There are also some concerns regarding the timing of Trump's latest venture. After all, she has not been seen in public for most of 2021 since Trump lost the presidential seat.

Trump barely used her social media account this year, either. And it was only in November that she started posting again because of an event organized by the Log Cabin Republicans.

A source said that it seems Trump suddenly realized that she once enjoyed the limelight.

Others are also questioning Trump's transparency when she said that part of the proceeds would be donated to children in need and through the charities she supports.

However, the ex-FLOTUS didn't reveal the names of the charities that she supports. And she didn't also detail how much of the proceeds will be given to the children that age out of foster care.

Aaron Dorfman says Melania Trump's statement is concerning

Aaron Dorfman, president and CEO of the National Committee for Responsive Philanthropy said it's a huge red flag when a company says a portion of the proceeds will go to charity without indicating the specific amount.

He said that this goes to show that the charity isn't really a part of their plan and what they're doing is just a marketing ploy, according to Al Jazeera.

Melania Trump, Donald Trump will attend New Year's Eve ball

Besides Trump's latest artwork, she also made headlines amid reports that she and her husband will attend the New Year's Eve ball at Mar-a-Lago with the ex-POTUS's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Last year, the former first couple skipped the black-tie event shortly after Joe Biden was declared as the winner of the 2020 election, according to Daily Mail.

