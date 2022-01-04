A conservative attorney warns Americans against voting for Donald Trump in the 2024 election. After all, the ex-POTUS winning could send shockwaves to the country due to another possible siege.

Philip Rotner penned an essay this week where he claimed that Trump came so close to overturning the 2020 election result. But what prevented it from happening was Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Donald Trump didn't have the right people to support his plans

Raffensperger refused Trump's request to find enough votes to be declared the winner in the state.

"Trump didn't fail to overturn the 2020 election because our brilliantly engineered system of constitutional government held fast ... He simply didn't have the right people in the right positions to pull it off," Rotner said via the Huffington Post.

Donald Trump could be planning another coup

Since Trump was unsuccessful when it came to overthrowing the election, his supporters engaged in a siege that killed a handful of people. Jan. 6 marks the first anniversary of the Capitol riot, and so many experts, as well as those involved, have been revisiting and weighing in on the incident.

Rotner said that if Trump will be elected president in 2024, Americans could expect another siege. And this time around, more people could die because what happened last year was just a dress rehearsal for the ex-POTUS and his supporters.

Donald Trump's children knew he was involved in the riot

As of press writing, investigations are still underway regarding the Capitol riot. More information regarding Trump's involvement in the siege is being released every week.

Last month, it was revealed that Trump's former chief of state, Mark Meadows, and even his son, Donald Trump Jr., wanted the ex-POTUS to stop the riot.

This week, Ivanka Trump was also linked to her dad's involvement in the riot after Congresswoman Liz Cheney confirmed that she also asked her dad to appear on TV and put an end to the insurrection.

During an interview, Cheney said she wanted to know why Trump didn't ask his supporters to stop the riot when he was just a few steps away from the press briefing room.

Cheney also said that the ex-president was at the dining room of the White House, where he watched the harrowing events unfold on television.

Congressman Bennie Thompson called Trump's request to prevent the House select committee from looking into his phone calls and text messages as a modus operandi.

After all, the ex-POTUS is known for suing those trying to get information from him and then delaying their requests. But in the end, Trump won't get his way when it comes to the Capitol riot, according to VOA News.

Joe Biden, Donald Trump to commemorate the riot

On Thursday, Trump and Joe Biden will also appear in a split-screen telecast to commemorate the anniversary of the Capitol riot.

Biden will give a speech regarding the deadly siege, which will be followed by an address from Kamala Harris.

According to NDTV, Trump is expected to continue spreading lies about the 2020 election, as well as the riot. He previously said that the real insurrection happened in November, not in January.

