US politics is riddled with controversies, and this isn't something new. In fact, no administration in the country was ever free from scandals and criticisms.

Since 2021 is nearing its end, here's a look back at some of the biggest scandals in US politics this year alone.

Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Joe Biden's administration kicked off with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that was led by Donald Trump's supporters.

Republicans flocked to the US Capitol to prevent the Senate from declaring the POTUS as the winner of the 2020 election. However, they didn't succeed.

Some of the people who attended the riot, especially those who got into altercations with police officers, have already been charged with various crimes.

As of press writing, investigations are still underway, and the House select committee is still trying to figure out if Trump incited violence by encouraging his supporters to make their voices heard.

Joe Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal

Biden's decision to withdraw military support in Afghanistan was also one of the biggest scandals of 2021.

In August, the POTUS announced that the US military would stay in the country until they were able to get out the remaining Americans and Afghan allies and their families. It was later confirmed that over 500 US citizens had been left behind in Afghanistan.

According to Fox News, a handful of American and Afghan allies are still in Afghanistan today, but the majority of them have already been evacuated.

Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment scandal

Andrew Cuomo resigned from his post as the governor of New York after 11 of his former staffers came forward with allegations of sexual harassment.

The transcript of Cuomo's 11-hour interview was released weeks ago. In it, Cuomo seemingly dragged Biden into his scandal by discussing the allegations that Biden also harassed his female staff. However, Biden's aides previously came to his defense, according to the New York Post.

Investigations revealed that he also underreported the number of COVID-19-related deaths at nursing homes in the city for political purposes.

More recently, his younger brother, Chris Cuomo, was fired from CNN after he gave the ex-governor tips on how to address his scandal.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' border crisis

Biden and Kamala Harris also dealt with massive blows following their inability to address the ongoing border crisis. The political duo previously slammed Trump for, reportedly, putting babies in cages and committing human rights abuse.

However, Biden and Harris were unable to control the issue after they were elected as president and vice president, respectively.

In March, the vice president also faced backlash for not visiting the border for months after her appointment even though Biden assigned her as the border czar.

Donald Trump's impeachment

On Jan. 13, the House voted to impeach Trump for the second time due to his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot. However, Trump's impeachment wasn't approved by the Senate.

The ex-POTUS was banned from using his social media accounts like Twitter and Facebook following the insurrection. And until today, he doesn't have access to the former, according to IBTimes.

