Donald Trump's request to shield some documents from his time at the White House has been approved. However, none of them has to do with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

According to reports, the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot reached an agreement with the White House not to release certain documents as long as they don't have any bearing on their investigations.

The House select committee and the White House agree that releasing certain documents could be troublesome because they could start a precedent for the executive branch regardless of who is the POTUS.

There are also fears that if the documents are released, they could cause national security and safety issues because they contain classified information.

However, the White House and the investigating committee stressed that other documents that have a direct impact to their investigation cannot be withheld.

"The documents for which the Select Committee has agreed to withdraw or defer its request do not appear to bear on the White House's preparations for or response to the events of January 6, or on efforts to overturn the election or otherwise obstruct the peaceful transfer of power," White House deputy counsel Jonathan Su said via the Huffington Post.

Donald Trump wanted Capitol riot-related documents to be withheld

Before they reached an agreement, Trump requested for some of his White House documents to be withheld from the committee. These documents included his presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts, and handwritten notes related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The ex-POTUS also tried to block files of his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, as well as a draft Executive Order on election integrity.

However, it is important to note that these documents could still be released because they have a direct link to the Capitol riot.

Joe Biden also denied Trump's request to shield his presidential records by saying that it's not in the best interest of Americans to do so.

Rep. Bennie Thompson expressed security, executive privilege concerns

According to the Seattle Times, aides to Rep. Bennie Thompson previously agreed to withdraw a request for about 50 documents after Biden's staff flagged them for national security and executive privilege concerns.

For weeks, White House counsel Dana Remus also negotiated with the House committee to set aside requests for the 511 documents her staff deemed sensitive and unrelated to the probe to not be included in the investigation.

Trump and his supporters are also being investigated regarding their involvement in the insurrection.

Proud Boys leaders could face 20 years in prison

According to CNN, a federal judge ruled for the conspiracy case against four Proud Boys leaders involved in the Capitol riot to move forward.

Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Charles Donohoe, and Zachary Rehl are facing felony obstruction charges, among many others to which they have pleaded not guilty.

The judge didn't also agree with the defendants' claim that the riot could have been a protected First Amendment demonstration.

According to the judge, the four Proud Boys leaders have other avenues to express their opinions on the 2020 election results other than attending the Capitol riot.

